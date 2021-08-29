Wolves vs Manchester United reaction: Pogba, Neves, Solskjaer speak

Welcome to Wolves vs Manchester United live reaction, where we’ll have managerial reaction, player quotes, analysis, and more after Man United nipped a 1-0 win over hard-luck and wasteful Wolves at the Molineux.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaction and Bruno Lage reaction will be below as soon as we have it.

David De Gea reaction

On setting the longest unbeaten away streak in English history: “The record is really good but I’m excited to play for titles, not records. We didn’t play so well but it’s a massive win for us.”

On his huge double stop on Romain Saiss: “It was too quick, first header hit my body and I saw the guy coming again and I threw my whole body at it.”

On the upcoming return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United: “It’s like a dream for Manchester United fans to have him back. You can feel it in the atmosphere.”

Paul Pogba reaction

United’s playmaker didn’t add to his league-leading assist total of five, but was still involved in the buildup to the critical winner when he challenged Ruben Neves for the ball, clipping the Wolves midfielder’s shin.

“My view, this is Premier League. It’s a 50-50 every weekend that’s happening. If it’s a foul, it’s a foul. I have to see it again but I don’t [think I] touch him.”

On winning an ugly game: “It was a hard game as you could see. It’s very difficult to play here. We tried to play well. The way we did it is this is a team and that’s how you have to win.”

On what the return of Ronaldo means to United: “Everybody knows he’s already a legend at this club and he’s coming back. It’s big for us for the club. Obviously when he comes, the level goes up. The most important thing today was the winning, so when he comes, the winning goes on.”

Ruben Neves firmly disagrees: “A foul, a clear foul”

While Pogba thinks he didn’t catch Neves, video of the Wolves’ man’s shinguard moving right to left doesn’t back it up.

Mike Dean clearly didn’t see it, but Neves wants to know why VAR didn’t see it?

“Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, I don’t know why to be honest with you. We always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why,” Neves said. “They said before the season started they will look for contact. If the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg, that’s their decision now.”

“I think maybe because last game it was a foul before Southampton’s goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I’m not here to talk about the ref. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say. That’s their decision.”

“I asked the ref why I did it. I was delayed because I didn’t know where the ball was going. After the game he said ‘You both go to the ball’ and I said ‘Yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball. He touched my leg’. It’s a foul, a clear foul.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the non-call, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Man United’s boss is very pleased with his team pulling a win from a poor performance.

And he loved how David De Gea helped United make sure it got three points instead of one (or zero, really).

“We didn’t create too much today but we’ve got a good goalkeeper. David’s comeback with intensity and dedication. The second save on the corner is special.”

“Naturally we want to go and attack but when you have a player like Traore, you’d be stupid to give him too much space and someties we did. That’s a man who can run 70 yards.”

“For this week I’m happy. Last week we were told they want to keep the game going. Today they kept the game going and I thought it was a fair challenge.”

“[Greenwood] is special. I had a good conversation with Gareth and we discussed Mason and more players. I think at the moment the best for him is to focus on his everyday football and I’m sure he’ll come good at the end.

“Cristiano has evolved as a player. He used to play wide left, wide right. He’s more of a center forward for me at the moment. I want him in the box. I want him to score goals. … We knew one day he was going to move and we’d be interested. We never thought he was going to leave Juventus this season. And when he did, we acted.”

Bruno Lage on Wolves loss

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is encouraged with his team’s performance, and he’s not upset that Mike Dean didn’t call a foul on Paul Pogba for a foul on Ruben Neves.

He is upset that Mason Greenwood shot the ball with Neves still on the turf, claiming that Wolves played the ball out after a similar situation earlier in the game.

“What I said to the ref, same situation 30 minutes into the first half, we have the same transition and Semedo put the ball out because Pogba did. Eighty minutes in, we told the guy to put the ball out and he shot at goal. Ruben was down and they scored the goal but the most important here is what we did 90 minutes against a strong opponent.”

“One more time a lot of chances, I think we had the best ones, we allow one goal and lose,” Lage said. “I will say the same thing, disappointed in the result but confident in how we are playing. We will win games.”

Solskjaer on Raphael Varane

United’s new center back was excellent, getting an assist on Greenwood’s goal and a huge block on Francisco Trincao earlier in the contest.

“He was class,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “Composed, experienced, good on the ball, in the air. He’s got everything as a center back so I’m delighted with his performance.”

