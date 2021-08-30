Chelsea schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, stream live

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Chelsea fixtures including dates, times, watch live, stream info, opponents, and more.

Chelsea game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and our family of channels, plus streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Thomas Tuchel has the reigning UEFA Champions League champions primed and ready for a big Premier League title push this season, with Romelu Lukaku leading the charge and USMNT star Christian Pulisic playing an integral role in their well-oiled machine.

Below is the full Chelsea schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

Latest Premier League news

Adama Traore
Transfer news: Edouard to Palace; James to Leeds; Traore to Spurs
Tottenham schedule
Tottenham schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, stream live
Manchester City schedule
Manchester City schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, stream...

2021-22 Chelsea schedule, fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Sat Aug 14: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Stamford Bridge

Sun Aug 22: 11:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Emirates Stadium

Sat Aug 28: 12:30 PM ET
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Anfield

Sat Sep 11: 12:30 PM ET
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Stamford Bridge

Sun Sep 19: 11:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Sep 25: 7:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Stamford Bridge

Sat Oct 2: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Southampton
Stamford Bridge

Sat Oct 16: 12:30 PM ET
Chelsea vs Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium

Sat Oct 23: 7:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Stamford Bridge

Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Burnley
Stamford Bridge

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Stamford Bridge

Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET
Chelsea vs Watford
Vicarage Road

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs West Ham United
London Stadium

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leeds United
Stamford Bridge

Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET
Chelsea vs Everton
Stamford Bridge

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Villa Park

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Stamford Bridge

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Stamford Bridge

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Etihad Stadium

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Stamford Bridge

Tue Feb 8: 2:45 PM ET
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Stamford Bridge

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leicester City
Stamford Bridge

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Burnley
Turf Moor

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Stamford Bridge

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Carrow Road

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Brentford
Stamford Bridge

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leeds United
Elland Road

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs West Ham United
Stamford Bridge

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Everton
Goodison Park

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Wolves
Stamford Bridge

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Old Trafford

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Watford
Stamford Bridge

 