The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Chelsea fixtures including dates, times, watch live, stream info, opponents, and more.
Chelsea game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and our family of channels, plus streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.
Thomas Tuchel has the reigning UEFA Champions League champions primed and ready for a big Premier League title push this season, with Romelu Lukaku leading the charge and USMNT star Christian Pulisic playing an integral role in their well-oiled machine.
Below is the full Chelsea schedule, with dates and times subject to change.
2021-22 Chelsea schedule, fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)
Sat Aug 14: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Stamford Bridge
Sun Aug 22: 11:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Emirates Stadium
Sat Aug 28: 12:30 PM ET
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Anfield
Sat Sep 11: 12:30 PM ET
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Stamford Bridge
Sun Sep 19: 11:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat Sep 25: 7:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Stamford Bridge
Sat Oct 2: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Southampton
Stamford Bridge
Sat Oct 16: 12:30 PM ET
Chelsea vs Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium
Sat Oct 23: 7:30 AM ET
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Stamford Bridge
Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park
Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Burnley
Stamford Bridge
Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium
Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Stamford Bridge
Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET
Chelsea vs Watford
Vicarage Road
Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs West Ham United
London Stadium
Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leeds United
Stamford Bridge
Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET
Chelsea vs Everton
Stamford Bridge
Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium
Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Villa Park
Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Stamford Bridge
Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Stamford Bridge
Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Etihad Stadium
Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Stamford Bridge
Tue Feb 8: 2:45 PM ET
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Stamford Bridge
Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park
Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leicester City
Stamford Bridge
Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Burnley
Turf Moor
Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Stamford Bridge
Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Carrow Road
Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Brentford
Stamford Bridge
Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium
Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Leeds United
Elland Road
Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs West Ham United
Stamford Bridge
Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Everton
Goodison Park
Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Wolves
Stamford Bridge
Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Old Trafford
Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET
Chelsea vs Watford
Stamford Bridge