The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Chelsea fixtures including dates, times, watch live, stream info, opponents, and more.

Chelsea game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and our family of channels, plus streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Thomas Tuchel has the reigning UEFA Champions League champions primed and ready for a big Premier League title push this season, with Romelu Lukaku leading the charge and USMNT star Christian Pulisic playing an integral role in their well-oiled machine.

Below is the full Chelsea schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

2021-22 Chelsea schedule, fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Sat Aug 14: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Stamford Bridge

Sun Aug 22: 11:30 AM ET

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Emirates Stadium

Sat Aug 28: 12:30 PM ET

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Anfield

Sat Sep 11: 12:30 PM ET

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Stamford Bridge

Sun Sep 19: 11:30 AM ET

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Sep 25: 7:30 AM ET

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Stamford Bridge

Sat Oct 2: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Southampton

Stamford Bridge

Sat Oct 16: 12:30 PM ET

Chelsea vs Brentford

Brentford Community Stadium

Sat Oct 23: 7:30 AM ET

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Stamford Bridge

Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

St. James’ Park

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Burnley

Stamford Bridge

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Leicester City

King Power Stadium

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Stamford Bridge

Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET

Chelsea vs Watford

Vicarage Road

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs West Ham United

London Stadium

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Leeds United

Stamford Bridge

Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET

Chelsea vs Everton

Stamford Bridge

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Wolves

Molineux Stadium

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Villa Park

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Stamford Bridge

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Stamford Bridge

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Etihad Stadium

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Stamford Bridge

Tue Feb 8: 2:45 PM ET

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The American Express Community Stadium

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Stamford Bridge

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Burnley

Turf Moor

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Stamford Bridge

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Carrow Road

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Brentford

Stamford Bridge

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Southampton

St. Mary’s Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Leeds United

Elland Road

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Stamford Bridge

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Everton

Goodison Park

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Wolves

Stamford Bridge

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Old Trafford

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET

Chelsea vs Watford

Stamford Bridge