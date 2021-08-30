Five top deals to watch on Transfer Deadline Day include Kounde, Mbappe

The Premier League’s teams have been very, very busy this transfer window and even the ones who’ve not splurged on a bunch of decent names have brought in key pieces.

We’re talking about Burnley’s Maxwell Cornet and Newcastle’s Joe Willock, and we’re sure supporters of booth clubs would like to see some surprises on Tuesday.

Below read about our deadline coverage on television and online, and then check out five deals to watch on Transfer Deadline Day.

Transfer Deadline Day is here on Tuesday as the summer window shuts at 6 p.m. ET. It is time for one last flurry of deals as Premier League teams have a frantic final few hours of the window coming up. WATCH SKY SPORTS NEWS ON PEACOCK We will have over 12 hours of live coverage on deadline day and will have all of the angles covered across all of our platforms.

Five deals to watch on Transfer Deadline Day

5. Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Why isn’t this bad boy No. 1 on our list? Well, there’s no science to the ranking but in this case it’s because reports claim that Real is moving on due to a lack of PSG response to its last offer. That said, the fact is that Mbappe can sign on a free come New Year’s Day and getting nothing for Mbappe is either insanely proud or just insane.

4. Emerson Royal to Tottenham, Hector Bellerin to Barcelona

The BBC claims that Barcelona will buy Bellerin from Arsenal if it offloads Emerson Royal to Spurs, as Nuno Espirito Santo continues his pursuit of speedy players from the Camp Nou (Nelson Semedo last year and, well, read on…)

3. Renato Sanches to Wolves

Wolves could use another piece to get the ball to Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, and Adama Traore (if he stays). A loan of Sanches would give the Portuguese another chance at the Premier League after an odd loan to Swansea City.

2. Jules Kounde to Chelsea

The biggest piece left on the board (assuming Mbappe is off of it), a report claims that Chelsea is going to make one more at the Sevilla star defender. That said, Sevilla was solid last season. Julen Lopetegui had the Spanish side alive for La Liga’s title deep into the season. Kounde may be fine looking to make history against a fairly-open field.

1. Adama Traore to Tottenham

This makes a lot of sense, even if Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli are showing signs. Traore’s menacing runs and blazing speed could open things up plenty for Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. They aren’t the same player, but think of the way Lucas Moura’s been able to be the motor of so many Spurs attacks down the flanks.

