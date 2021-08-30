The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Manchester City fixtures including dates, times, watch live, stream info, opponents, and more.
Pep Guardiola has spent big this summer on Jack Grealish as City are looking to make it back-to-back Premier League title wins with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres splitting time up front.
Below is the full Manchester City schedule, with dates and times subject to change.
2021-22 Manchester City fixtures, schedule (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)
Sun Aug 15: 11:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat Aug 21: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Etihad Stadium
Sat Aug 28: 7:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Etihad Stadium
Sat Sep 11: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium
Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Southampton
Etihad Stadium
Sat Sep 25: 7:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stamford Bridge
Sun Oct 3: 11:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Anfield
Sat Oct 16: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Burnley
Etihad Stadium
Sat Oct 23: 12:30 PM ET
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Etihad Stadium
Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Old Trafford
Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Everton
Etihad Stadium
Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs West Ham United
Etihad Stadium
Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Villa Park
Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Watford
Vicarage Road
Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Wolves
Etihad Stadium
Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Etihad Stadium
Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park
Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Leicester City
Etihad Stadium
Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium
Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Emirates Stadium
Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Etihad Stadium
Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium
Wed Feb 9: 3:00 PM ET
Manchester City vs Brentford
Etihad Stadium
Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Carrow Road
Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Etihad Stadium
Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Everton
Goodison Park
Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Etihad Stadium
Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park
Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Etihad Stadium
Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Burnley
Turf Moor
Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Etihad Stadium
Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium
Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Watford
Etihad Stadium
Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Elland Road
Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Etihad Stadium
Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs West Ham United
London Stadium
Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Etihad Stadium