The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Manchester City fixtures including dates, times, watch live, stream info, opponents, and more.

Manchester City game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and our family of channels, plus streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Pep Guardiola has spent big this summer on Jack Grealish as City are looking to make it back-to-back Premier League title wins with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres splitting time up front.

Below is the full Manchester City schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

2021-22 Manchester City fixtures, schedule (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Sun Aug 15: 11:30 AM ET

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Aug 21: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Etihad Stadium

Sat Aug 28: 7:30 AM ET

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Etihad Stadium

Sat Sep 11: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Leicester City

King Power Stadium

Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Southampton

Etihad Stadium

Sat Sep 25: 7:30 AM ET

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stamford Bridge

Sun Oct 3: 11:30 AM ET

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Anfield

Sat Oct 16: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Burnley

Etihad Stadium

Sat Oct 23: 12:30 PM ET

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The American Express Community Stadium

Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Etihad Stadium

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Old Trafford

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Everton

Etihad Stadium

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Etihad Stadium

Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Villa Park

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Watford

Vicarage Road

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Wolves

Etihad Stadium

Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET

Manchester City vs Leeds United

Etihad Stadium

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

St. James’ Park

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Etihad Stadium

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Brentford

Brentford Community Stadium

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Emirates Stadium

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Etihad Stadium

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Southampton

St. Mary’s Stadium

Wed Feb 9: 3:00 PM ET

Manchester City vs Brentford

Etihad Stadium

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Carrow Road

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Etihad Stadium

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Everton

Goodison Park

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Etihad Stadium

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Burnley

Turf Moor

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Wolves

Molineux Stadium

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Watford

Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Leeds United

Elland Road

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Etihad Stadium

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs West Ham United

London Stadium

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Etihad Stadium