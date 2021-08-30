Manchester City schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, stream live

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Manchester City fixtures including dates, times, watch live, stream info, opponents, and more.

Manchester City game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and our family of channels, plus streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Pep Guardiola has spent big this summer on Jack Grealish as City are looking to make it back-to-back Premier League title wins with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres splitting time up front.

Below is the full Manchester City schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

Latest Premier League news

Adama Traore
Transfer news: Edouard to Palace; James to Leeds; Traore to Spurs
Tottenham schedule
Tottenham schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, stream live
Manchester United schedule
Manchester United schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch,...

2021-22 Manchester City fixtures, schedule (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Sun Aug 15: 11:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Aug 21: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Etihad Stadium

Sat Aug 28: 7:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Etihad Stadium

Sat Sep 11: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium

Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Southampton
Etihad Stadium

Sat Sep 25: 7:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stamford Bridge

Sun Oct 3: 11:30 AM ET
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Anfield

Sat Oct 16: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Burnley
Etihad Stadium

Sat Oct 23: 12:30 PM ET
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium

Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Etihad Stadium

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Old Trafford

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Everton
Etihad Stadium

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs West Ham United
Etihad Stadium

Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Villa Park

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Watford
Vicarage Road

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Wolves
Etihad Stadium

Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Etihad Stadium

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Leicester City
Etihad Stadium

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Emirates Stadium

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Etihad Stadium

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium

Wed Feb 9: 3:00 PM ET
Manchester City vs Brentford
Etihad Stadium

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Carrow Road

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Etihad Stadium

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Everton
Goodison Park

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Etihad Stadium

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Burnley
Turf Moor

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Watford
Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Elland Road

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Etihad Stadium

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs West Ham United
London Stadium

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Etihad Stadium