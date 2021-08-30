Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our third player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool dominate our player Power Rankings after some impressive wins, as plenty of the big boys put down a marker early in the season.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden all still working towards full fitness, plus Cristiano Ronaldo soon to arrive, plenty more stars will be included in this list in the weeks to come.

There were also some new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is going to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are back in full Premier League stadiums and this is what it is all about.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 3

1. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – New entry

2. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – New entry

3. Mason Greenwood (Man United) – Up 4

4. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry

5. David de Gea (Man United) – New entry

6. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 4

7. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) – Down 6

8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even

9. Connor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – New entry

10. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 4

11. Ferran Torres (Man City) – New entry

12. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Even

13. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – Up 5

14. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 9

15. Demarai Gray (Everton) – New entry

16. Jorginho (Chelsea) – New entry

17. Raphael Varane (Man United) – New entry

18. Jack Grealish (Man City) – Down 7

19. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

20. Tino Livramento (Southampton) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports