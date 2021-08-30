Transfer news: Saul Niguez to Chelsea, Camavinga to Real Madrid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few clubs seem to be risking fax machine errors or deadline drives when it comes to signing their David De Gea or Peter Odemwingies this transfer window.

There are reportedly flurries of transfers heading over the line or even imminent on Monday, with Deadline Day just over 24 hours away and teams set to be stuck with their squads until January (with the exception of free agents).

Here’s what we’re seeing as an international break is underway.

Camavinga to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain

Eighteen-year-old Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga has made quite an impression on many clubs, but Real Madrid has apparently won the day as Camavinga is said to be undergoing a medical at Real Madrid

Thrice capped by France and already boasting 88 senior appearances for Rennes, including the second leg of a Group E scrap with Chelsea last season.

Camavinga has been linked everywhere, though one Premier League team has been mentioned more often than the others. The rumors included Manchester United and Arsenal (this summer) and Real Madrid and Manchester United (last Fall).

Real Madrid has made a habit of buying very young stars including Reinier, Vinicius Junior, and more. Camavinga can grow under the tutelage of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro while seeing if there’s chemistry with Fede Valverde.

He’s a tough-tackling, very active midfielder with excellent passing and transition skills. He ranks in the 97th percentile for tackles amongst fellow midfielders, according to FBRef.com.

Saul Niguez to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez may finally stop his dancing through the transfer rumor mill and settle down in London, but there’s a hitch.

The exceptional midfielder’s move is only going to be sanctioned if Atleti can find a suitable replacement.

Our partners at Sky Sports say that move would be a loan with an option to buy, and will also mean that Diego Simeone’s sold world-class central midfielders to a London club in consecutive years (Thomas Partey to Arsenal).

Niguez gets up the field with vigor but is no shrinking violet in his own end. The 26-year-old would join N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic to give Thomas Tuchel as many quality combination options in the middle of the park as any other in the world.

