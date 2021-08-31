Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel James to Leeds has been confirmed, while Crystal Palace and Tottenham are working on deals late on deadline day.

Few clubs seem to be risking fax machine errors or deadline drives when it comes to signing their David De Gea or Peter Odemwingie this transfer window.

There have been flurries of transfers over the line or imminent on Monday, with Deadline Day just over 24 hours away and teams set to be stuck with their squads until January (with the exception of free agents).

Here’s what we’re seeing as international break is underway.

Edouard, Boga to Crystal Palace

“French Eddy” is getting his move away from Celtic as the once-prolific hero spent one season too long in Glasgow.

Electric on his day — and it’s often his day — reports say that Palace has agreed to pay just over $20 million to make the Bhoy an Eagle.

Edouard, 23, has scored 86 goals and chipped in 39 assists in 179 appearances for Celtic since arriving from Toulouse as an 18-year-old.

For those worrying about whether he’ll adjust to the jump in opposition, he’s scored against Lazio, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, and Red Bull Salzburg in European competition.

Edouard was linked with Arsenal in 2020, and was said to be headed to Leicester City earlier this summer before the club landed Patson Daka.

There are also reports that Palace is chasing Jeremie Boga, the former Chelsea serial loanee who moved to Serie A side Sassuolo in 2018.

Boga, 24, has three caps with the Ivory Coast national team and would seemingly have an endorsement from Wilfried Zaha.

His best season was an 11-goal, 4-assist 2019-20 campaign with Sassuolo and he bagged four goals and two assists in 27 matches last season.

Boga is said to be interesting Everton, Lyon, and West Ham.

Daniel James to Leeds

This one’s wild: Leeds have broken their transfer record to sign Daniel James from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old James was said to cost United around $20 million in 2019 when he arrived as a surprise signing from Swansea City.

James came very close to signing for Leeds before that, but Leeds ran out of time on deadline day in January 2019 and couldn’t get the deal confirmed, as James was at Leeds’ Elland Road home but left without becoming a Leeds player.

Now, he is.

📞 The call has been answered! pic.twitter.com/u9j9YG5FUT — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

Leeds have paid more than $34.3 million for the winger, according to the BBC.

James has nine goals and nine assists in 74 matches and has played 128 minutes over two matches this season, but just four of those goals and two assists came last season when he played just 28 times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Welsh winger will surely slot in extremely well for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with his incredible pace and energy perfect for the way they play.

Vlasic to West Ham United

$30 million for a seemingly prototypical Hammer?

David Moyes is said to be closing in clinching Nikola Vlasic’s rumored move to West Ham from CSKA Moscow.

Vlasic moved to Everton from Hajduk Split in 2018 but managed just two goals and an assist for the Toffees and no goal contributions in 574 Premier League minutes.

He has 26 caps for Croatia and has six goals, one of which was against Scotland at EURO 2020.

Traore to Spurs

Adama Traore and Nuno Espirito Santo were a match made in Wolverhampton, but is North London the next part of their journeys.

Nuno, of course, is already at Tottenham Hotspur, but a report out of Spain says that the 25-year-old Traore would love to join his former boss.

Traore has been electric this season despite, coincidentally enough, being less used by Espirito Santo last year.

The Spanish national team winder and Barcelona product was long-linked with a return to the Camp Nou, and will enter the last year of his contract next season.

Nuno, Adama, and Doherty at Spurs? Surely Ruben Neves is next (Sorry Wolves fans).

