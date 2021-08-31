He (kinda) ages, after all.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester United colors for the first time since losing the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League Final to Barcelona.

United confirmed the move last week, but is now pulling out all the stops in rolling out their returning hero.

Here’s the link to numerous photos of “CR7” in a new United kit, as Ronaldo will get the No. 7 after all since Edinson Cavani is taking his favored No. 21, which was freed up by Daniel James’ move to Leeds.

United unveiled Ronaldo on Tuesday, and posted the hero’s thoughts upon returning to Old Trafford.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution. “I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100 per cent the stuff that dreams are made of! “My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! “I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

