Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Takehiro Tomiyasu is on the verge of signing for Arsenal on transfer deadline day, according to multiple reports, as the Gunners move to bolster their shaky defense.

Tomiyasu, 22, is a Japanese international who can play at right back or center back.

It is believed that Arsenal will pay Serie A side Bologna $27.2 million for Tomiyasu, who was linked with a move to Tottenham for most of this summer.

Versatility is something that Mikel Arteta loves and Takehiro Tomiyasu will line up with Gabriel, Ben White and Kieran Tierney in a new-look back four for the Gunners. Boy, do they need some defensive help.

Our special transfer deadline day show starts at 5pm ET, Aug. 31.

Right backs on the move in north London…

With one right back arriving at Arsenal, it appears that long-time Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin is finally moving on.

After a decade with the Gunners, the 26-year-old is closing in on a season-long loan move to Real Betis, according to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

Betis were also linked with Tottenham right back Serge Aurier, but it appears they have moved for Bellerin instead.

After a serious knee injury in the 2019-20 season, Bellerin has been in and out of the Arsenal starting lineup since and the Spanish defender has struggled for consistency and to contribute in the attacking third.

The likes of Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Nuno Tavares are ahead of him in the pecking order at right back this season and Bellerin has been linked with a move throughout the last 12 months. He now appears to have sealed it.

Tottenham set to sign Emerson Royal

Spurs are closing in on signing Brazilian right back Emerson Royal from Barcelona for $35 million.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports stated that personal terms have been agreed and Emerson was having a medical in Barcelona ahead of the move.

With Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty both still around, plus Japhet Tanganga starting at right back early in the season, it seems like Nuno Espirito Santo has a lot of options in those areas. There are reports that either Aurier or Doherty could move on in the final hours of the window, but those moves have stalled.

Emerson Royal, 22, was also linked with a move to Arsenal but the defender instead wanted to join Tottenham. That will immediately get him in the good books of Spurs fans.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports