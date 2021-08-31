Tottenham sells USMNT back Carter-Vickers to Celtic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers is going on loan from Tottenham Hotspur again, but this time his move could turn permanent.

Carter-Vickers, 23, has eight USMNT caps and has had some very good loans to the Championship. He was used a bit by. new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo but needs regular playing time.

[ MORE: Transfer window grades ]

He’ll have every chance to get that at Celtic, who has a new manager and some experience with a USMNT loan star in Timothy Weah during the striker’s PSG days.

“I am absolutely delighted to agree this move to Celtic, it is a really exciting opportunity for me and I am desperate to meet my new team-mates and get going for the season ahead. I know I am going to a huge club which means so much to so many people and I will be doing all I can to bring our fans the success which their support deserves.”

Carter-Vickers was well-liked during loans to Bournemouth, Luton Town, and Swansea City. He boosted the Cherries in a promotion playoff push and helped Luton avoid the drop, and now gets a chance to fight for a title.

What is Carter-Vickers walking into?

Celtic’s turnover has been massive after Neil Lennon’s side failed to claim a 10th-straight Scottish title last season, seeing Steven Gerrard and Rangers take the crown.

New boss Ange Postecoglou has seen Kristoffer Ajer and Odsonne Edouard leave for the Premier League and Ryan Christie to the Championship.

In are Carter-Vickers, exciting Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada, and defenders Carl Starfelt and Josip Juranovic.

Things are tense at Celtic Park, where the board was viewed as a villain for not keeping up with Rangers. In that sense, Carter-Vickers could find himself a new home and the chance to get the regular time that gives Gregg Berhalter the impetus to play him for the United States men’s national team.

Follow @NicholasMendola