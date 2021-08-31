Transfer Deadline Day: How to watch, stream live, TV channel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Transfer Deadline Day is here on August 31, as the summer window shuts at 6 p.m. ET.

It is time for one last flurry of deals as Premier League teams have a frantic final few hours of the window coming up.

We will have over 12 hours of live coverage on deadline day and will have all of the angles covered across all of our platforms.

After an epic summer of moves so far with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the move, Kylian Mbappe could still move to Real Madrid on transfer deadline day, while the likes of Daniel James, Eddie Nketiah and Emerson Royal could also move on.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Crystal Palace could all be busy late in the window and there are always a few surprises on deadline day.

Below are details on all of our coverage on the final day of the summer transfer window.

What you can watch

NBC Sports will present immersive coverage throughout the day to keep you up to date on all of the deals as they happen.

Beginning at 8 a.m. ET, Peacock will stream live Sky Sports News’ 11 hours of deadline day coverage.

Then, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports presents a three-hour Transfer Deadline Day Special covering all the breaking news and providing insights and analysis on the latest transfers at Tuesday’s deadline.

The show will feature Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and NBC Sports Premier League Insider David Ornstein.

How can you watch Transfer Deadline Day?

Sky Sports News: From 8 a.m ET until 7 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium

NBC Sports’ Special show: 5-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

