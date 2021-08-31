Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT schedule and USWNT schedule is stacked, as both teams are fired up and ready for a big autumn with 2022 World Cup qualifying and friendlies coming up.

Things won’t let up for both teams in the coming months as the big games keep on coming. Bring it on.

Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT have won the CONCACAF Nations League and then won the Gold Cup too with a young, inexperienced squad and they now have the all-important World Cup qualifiers starting in September and running through next March.

As for the USWNT, they have a string of friendlies as they gear up to say goodbye to a legend in Carli Lloyd and also usher in a new era of young players under Vlatko Andonovski.

One of the all-time greats, Lloyd announced her retirement following the USWNT winning Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and the New Jersey native will play in four friendlies coming up in September and October as part of a farewell tour.

Below are all of the details you need to watch the USMNT and USWNT.

How to watch USMNT and USWNT in World Cup qualifying, friendlies

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1

Friendlies: ESPN2 or FS1

USMNT schedule for 2021 (All start times ET)

Thursday, September 2

10:05pm: El Salvador v USMNT, World Cup qualifying – NBC Universo

Sunday, September 5

8pm: USMNT v Canada, World Cup qualifying

Wednesday, September 8

10:05pm: Honduras v USMNT, World Cup qualifying – NBC Universo

Thursday, October 7

7:30pm: USMNT v Jamaica, World Cup qualifying

Sunday, October 10

9:05pm: Panama v USMNT, World Cup qualifying

Wednesday, October 13

7pm: USMNT v Costa Rica, World Cup qualifying

Friday, November 12

TBD: USMNT v Mexico, World Cup qualifying

Tuesday, November 16

TBD: Jamaica v USMNT, World Cup qualifying

USWNT schedule for 2021 (All start times ET)

Thursday, September 16

7:30pm: USWNT v Paraguay, international friendly

Tuesday, September 21

7:30pm: USWNT v Paraguay, international friendly

Thursday, October 21

8pm: South Korea, international friendly

Tuesday, October 26

8pm: South Korea, international friendly

USMNT, USWNT results for 2021 (summer)

Sunday, May 30

USA 0-0 Switzerland international friendly

Thursday, June 3

USA 1-0 Honduras in Nations League semifinal

Sunday, June 6

USA 3-2 Mexico in Nations League final

Wednesday, June 9

7pm: USA 4-0 Costa Rica international friendly

Thursday, June 10

8:30pm: USWNT 1-0 Portugal international friendly

Sunday, June 13

10pm: USWNT 4-0 Jamaica international friendly

Wednesday, June 16

9pm: USWNT 2-0 Nigeria international friendly

Thursday, July 1

8pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly

Monday, July 5

6pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly

Saturday, July 10

8:30 pm: USA 1-0 Haiti in Gold Cup group stage

Thursday, July 15

9:30 pm: Martinique 1-6 USA in Gold Cup group stage

Sunday, July 18

5pm: USA 1-0 Canada in Gold Cup group stage

Wednesday, July 21

4:30pm: USWNT 0-3 Sweden in Olympics group stage

Saturday, July 24

7:30am: USWNT 6-1 New Zealand in Olympics group stage

Sunday, July 25

10pm: USA 1-0 Jamaica in Gold Cup quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 27

4am: USWNT 0-0 Australia in Olympics group stage

Thursday, July 29

7:30pm: USA 1-0 Qatar in Gold Cup semifinals

Friday, July 30

7am: USWNT 2-2 Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals (USA won 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Sunday, August 1

USA 1-0 Mexico in Gold Cup final

Monday, August 2

USWNT 0-1 Canada in Olympic semifinals

Thursday, August 5

USWNT wins Olympic bronze medal, beats Australia 4-3

