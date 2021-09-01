2021-22 Premier League Club Power Rankings, Vol. I

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our Premier League Club Power Rankings are here just in time for the international break.

That’s the best time to assess who’s looking right and who’s putting on airs.

In a certain sense, power rankings are set-up by a heavy dose of, “What if any two teams met 10 times on a neutral ground?”

Premier League Club Power Rankings: 2020-21 Methodology

As a reminder, ProSoccerTalk is using a different method to ranking teams this season, at least until everyone’s played each other once.

Here are our considerations:

Form — Winning and losing in three recent matches plus notable injuries

— Winning and losing in three recent matches plus notable injuries Sense and strength matter — If the champs lost two-straight hard luck matches and a relegation candidate got 2 weird VAR breaks to win, we note the big picture over the little.

If the champs lost two-straight hard luck matches and a relegation candidate got 2 weird VAR breaks to win, we note the big picture over the little. The table — Of course it matters.

Of course it matters. Head-to-head — The results better be notable if a head-to-head loser goes above a team that beat it recently.

The results better be notable if a head-to-head loser goes above a team that beat it recently. Numbers > Luck— Did a wicked deflection or bad bounce make a dominant side fall to a poor one? Let’s look at xG, shots, chances, possession, and other indicators.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Vol. I

20. Norwich City

A brutal run of fixtures to start the season (Liverpool, Man City, Leicester) so it feels like we haven’t gotten a real feel for the Canaries.

19. Watford

The defense was good versus Spurs, but still no goals since banging in three against Villa in the opener.

18. Burnley

Love the Maxwell Cornet signing, but how will Sean Dyche use this electric and versatile player?

17. Newcastle United

One point from West Ham, Villa, and Saints is not good. Manchester United and Leeds are next, and match-up problems for the Magpies. Is 0-1-4 enough for Steve Bruce to be gone by a late September trip to Vicarage Road? Cause the record seems likely.

16. Southampton

Seem destined to be streaky in attack as Adam Armstrong and Che Adams come to terms with leading a PL attack as the focal points.

15. Crystal Palace

Honestly might’ve deserved a win at West Ham. Patrick Vieira is getting the ingredients to win and his team has looked stubborn while shorthanded.

14. Arsenal

It’s been really bad and Norwich City and Burnley on the schedule means Mikel Arteta is likely to create a hopeful vibe heading into the North London derby. But will it be a false dawn?

13. Leeds United

Has allowed more than 1.52 expected goals in all three of their matches and alarmingly are being outscored (xG and real goals) in open play.

12. Aston Villa

Four points when they would’ve expected nine.

Next up? Chelsea, Everton, Man United, Spurs, Wolves, Arsenal, West Ham.

Godspeed, Dean (and Leon Bailey).

11. Wolves

0-3 with no goals scored but too many talented attackers not to start turning their chances into goals. With Adama Traore staying and Raul Jimenez still finding his footing after a terrible injury last season, it will turn around.

10. Leicester City

Decidedly poor in wins against Wolves and Norwich City (wins nonetheless). West Ham loss a 10-man wash.

But what’s going on here? We know Wes Fofana is out, but 39 minutes of Kelechi Iheanacho? James Maddison off a cliff in key passes, xG, and xA per 90 minutes. A weird one here.

9. Brentford

Undefeated Bees. Who would’ve thought?!?

8. Brighton and Hove Albion

They might just have turned the corner on that whole “not getting bounces” thing. Second in possession, third in pass accuracy, joint-second in tackles per game. Imagine if Neal Maupay’s two goals in three matches to start the season is his “getting it.” We still would’ve liked a center forward in the window, but okay, let’s see about Maupay or January.

7. Manchester United

Raphael Varane was terrific against Wolves, fiery, physical, and loud: the very real deal.

6. West Ham United

Six sounds crazy but as good as the Irons have looked, but the teams above it have looked better.

5. Everton

Taking the fifth-most shots with the second-worst possession? Ladies and gentlemen, the majesty and discipline of Rafa Benitez winning without his favored ingredients.

4. Liverpool

No one’s taking more shots than the Reds (23.3 per game). It’s going to be fine. But do we see Ibrahima Konate soon? And how long before Thiago Alcantara gets his due?

3. Manchester City

Lead the league in goals, possession, expected goals, expected goal against, and passing. That passing figure is at almost 91% accuracy. And Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden have barely played.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

Not really comfortable including Spurs above Man City but Week 1 happened, so here we are.

1. Chelsea

Are they 3-0 if Reece James isn’t sent off? Like Andreas Christensen’s pre-half red card last season, it’s a shame we didn’t get the true tale of Liverpool vs Chelsea.

