Cristiano Ronaldo’s bad day becomes great with record-breaking brace

Cristiano Ronaldo went from GOAT to goat back to GOAT for Portugal, making history and amends for an infamous first 88 minutes of a 2-1 defeat of visiting Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

Ronaldo’s 88th-minute goal scored his 110th international goal, breaking a tie with Iranian striker Ali Daei for most in a men’s national team shirt. He’d score No. 111 in the sixth minute of five minutes stoppage, removing his shirt and pointing his No. 7 jersey to the adoring crowd.

The World Cup qualifier earlier saw Gavin Bazunu save a Ronaldo penalty and John Egan zip in front of Ronaldo to score a late first-half opener.

It would’ve been a day to forget for Ronaldo, especially had he have been sent off for taking a swing at Dara O’Shea after the Irish backheeled Ronaldo’s set dead ball off the penalty spot.

Bazunu, the 19-year-old Manchester City loanee to Portsmouth, made four saves including the penalty while Egan’s header was Ireland’s only shot on target.

Gavin Bazunu denies Ronaldo history! 😮 pic.twitter.com/oIhb096YAK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2021

The win would’ve been nice for the Irish, who had lost their first two qualifiers, but instead leaves them a point above pointless Azerbaijan.

The Portuguese have 10 points and lead the group with a 3W-0L-1D record but have also played the most matches in the group. Serbia has seven points and Luxembourg six.

But Ronaldo snapped two headers past Bazunu in the match’s final seven minutes.

THE RECORD-BREAKING GOAL FOR RONALDO 👑 pic.twitter.com/RXZO2aVQy0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2021

