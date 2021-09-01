Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The USMNT’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins this week, with the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.

[ VIDEO: Berhalter announces USMNT roster for first 2022 World Cup qualifiers ]

Most notably, USMNT – Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7), in a yet-to-be-determined location. We’re guessing that one will be played somewhere in the northern half of the United States, perhaps where snow is a possibility in mid-November.

[ MORE: Richards, Hoppe, Carter-Vickers make Deadline Day transfers ]

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri comes a few months later (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

After results around @Concacaf last night, our full path to the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup is now 🔒! We open the 14-match Octagon on Sept. 2 at El Salvador (🇸🇻) . What do you think of our schedule? 🤔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yAL6tRahVJ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 16, 2021

[ MORE: Yanks in El Salvador preview: Message-sender incoming ]

Canada, El Salvador, and Panama were all victorious on Tuesday, as they advanced to round out the third (and final) round of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF. As the “octagonal” name clearly indicates, eight teams will battle in the home-and-away, round-robin stage to determine which three nations qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The 4th-place finishers in CONCACAF will head to the inter-confederation playoffs where they will face a nation from either South America, Africa or Oceania (to be drawn at a later date).

USMNT – 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule

at El Salvador — Sept. 2

vs. Canada — Sept. 5

at Honduras — Sept. 8

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7

at Panama — Oct. 10

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12

at Jamaica — Nov. 16

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27

at Canada — Jan. 30

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27

at Costa Rica — March 30

Follow @AndyEdMLS