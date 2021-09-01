Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW based in England — heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds — plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League, USMNT and transfer deadline day…

Premier League Week 3 review: Chelsea stakes claim in 10-man draw at Liverpool

The gents discuss the weekend that was in the Premier League, where Chelsea frustrated Liverpool, Man City smashed Arsenal, and both Tottenham and Manchester United found enough to get 3 points.

Ronaldo and Messi: Was this the biggest transfer window ever?

There have been plenty of transfer windows with multiple big moves, but considering we saw records smashed and names like Messi, Ronaldo, and Lukaku on the move, was this the biggest transfer window yet?

What big transfers are next?

Whether January or next summer, the crew looks ahead to moves for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and others.

Can the USMNT rise to the World Cup qualifying challenge?

At least two of our three feel very confident that Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will deliver the goods in World Cup qualifying, which begins Thursday.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Follow @NicholasMendola

Follow @AndyEdMLS