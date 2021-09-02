NBC Sports WSL 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start times

The 2021-22 Women’s Super League (WSL) is set to kick off this weekend, and below are details on how to watch some of the most important fixtures in the USA with the WSL schedule returning to our family of TV channels and digital platform.

[ MORE: NBC Sports Premier League schedule: How to watch, stream live ]

The 2020-21 season was a banner campaign for the WSL, as the league’s profile grew considerably thanks in part to a title race that went down to the final day of the season in May.

Now, a year on from the first season of WSL fixtures on NBC Sports airwaves and digital platforms, two-time defending champions Chelsea will look to defend their title once again and become the first club (in the WSL era) to win back-to-back-to-back titles. Only Liverpool (in 2013 and 2014) have previously won two in a row.

[ MORE: Premier League transfer window grades ]

Manchester City pushed the Blues from start to finish, but ultimately came up two points short (57-55) after 22 games played. In the end, the difference between the sides was Chelsea’s emphatic head-to-head victory in game no. 4. They drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture, when only a victory could have brought Manchester City closer, though they still would have trailed on goal difference.

If you remove the two head-to-head matchups from a season ago, Chelsea finish with a record of 17W-2D-1L (53 points); Manchester City were 17W-3D-0L (54 points). Thin margins, as they say.

It’s looking like another Chelsea vs Manchester City title race — and that’s something we can all get behind, based on the evidence of last season — though 4th-place finishers Arsenal might also have their say over the next nine months.

NBC Sports WSL schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, stream online

Matchweek 1 – (Friday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Sept. 5)

Manchester United vs Reading — Friday, 2:45 pm ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Everton vs Manchester City — Saturday, 7:30 am ET [ NBCSN & STREAM LIVE ]

Aston Villa vs Leicester City — Saturday, 7:30 am ET

Tottenham vs Birmingham City — Saturday, 10 am ET

Arsenal vs Chelsea — Sunday, 7:30 am ET [ NBCSN & STREAM LIVE ]

Brighton vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET

Matchweek 2 (Saturday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 12)

West Ham United vs Aston Villa — Saturday, 6:30 am ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Chelsea vs Everton — Sunday, 7:30 am ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Leicester City vs Manchester United — Sunday, 9 am ET

Birmingham City vs Brighton — Sunday, 9 am ET

Reading vs Arsenal — Sunday, 9 am ET

Manchester City vs Tottenham — Sunday, 1:45 pm ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Matchweek 3 (Saturday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 26)

Everton vs Birmingham City — Saturday, 6:30 am ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Manchester United vs Chelsea — Sunday, 7:30 am ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Brighton vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 9 am ET

Tottenham vs Reading — 9 am ET

West Ham United vs Leicester City — Sunday, 10 am ET

Arsenal vs Manchester City — Sunday, 1:45 pm ET [ STREAM LIVE ]

Follow @AndyEdMLS