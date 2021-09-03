Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Head coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams have spoken following the USMNT’s 0-0 draw in El Salvador to kick off 2022 World Cup qualifying.

[ MORE: USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule ]

Below is full reaction from Berhalter and Adams, as they spoke to the media on Thursday…

El Salvador vs USMNT analysis

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, on the first result of World Cup qualifying…

“You’re always trying to make sure the group was ready for the challenge ahead of them. And I think this was a good chance for the group to see what this challenge is about. We got that game under our belt. We get a point and we move on.

“Collectively, the group learned what World Cup qualifiers are. I don’t think we would approach the match again and say we were going for a point. We weren’t sitting back. We were trying to be aggressive and create goal-scoring opportunities. We just didn’t score. … It’s all about roles and responsibilities and players’ task.”

Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media from El Salvador following the #USMNT’s 0-0 draw. https://t.co/QmsK5DwLlx — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 3, 2021

Gregg Berhalter, on the USMNT’s depth, which was on display against El Salvador…

“It’s a benefit because they’ll have a little bit more freshness in them if they play next game. Overall the less game time in this situation the better.”

Berhalter, on center forwards Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok…

“Josh had a good start to the game, a couple good runs behind the backline. He was occupying space in the penalty box. Had a couple good transition moments, unfortunately he didn’t get the goal. Jordan was really dangerous crossing the ball. Both of them we would’ve liked to see them scoring goals, but it was an okay performance.”

Berhalter, on Segiño Dest’s performance…

“We know he’s a quality player and from the left he can come inside. For him, it’s a learning experience as well. As a young player who plays at Ajax and Barcelona, they don’t get too many environments like that. He’s a top player, but it’s about the learning curve.”

USMNT captain Tyler Adams, on captaining the side…

“Gregg told me this morning that he’d like me to be captain. It’s exciting to be able to lead this young group. I was ready for the challenge.”

"Quick turnaround, thats why we have a deep squad. A lot of guys are gonna have to step up and be ready to play the next match" Tyler Adams on the USMNT's busy schedule 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qjwpd40WmO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 3, 2021

Tyler Adams, on the USMNT performance overall…

“I’m not too dissatisfied to be honest. We knew it was going to be a learning process. We had Nations League and Gold Cup but that without playing at the weekend and then traveling down here. We want to be better in the final third, with combination play, and more ruthless in the final third.”

Adams, on the challenge of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF…

“The standard was high. The bar was high. We want to win as many games as possible. Having that first experience we knew have to dig a little bit deeper. We have to put these half-chances away. These games rely on how hard we can dig deep.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS