USWNT star Tobin Heath signs for WSL side Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaSep 3, 2021, 7:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tobin Heath has returned to England’s Women’s Super League in a slightly different hue of red.

The ex-Manchester United and current USWNT winger has signed with Arsenal, the WSL club announced on Friday.

Almost serial winners through 2012, Arsenal’s only won the WSL once in the last eight seasons.

Gunners stars Vivianne Miedema, Caitlin Foord, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, and Mana Iwabuchi will relish the idea of getting on the end of Heath’s play-making.

[ MORE: Women’s Super League hub ]

Arsenal opens its WSL season on Sunday with a tantalizing test from London rivals Chelsea. Watch live at 7:30 am ET on NBCSN & online via NBCSports.com.

Heath scored four times with Man United last season in eight games, where she was joined by USWNT teammate Christen Press.

Arsenal’s women are led by Swedish manager Jonas Eidevall.

Heath has 35 USWNT goals in 117 caps and was named to FIFA’s Women’s World XI player in 2020.

An electric winger with terrific vision and a remarkable bag of tricks, Heath has won three NCAA Championships, two NWSL league titles, two Olympic gold medals, and two World Cups.

More transfer news

Premier League
Full list of Premier League transfers in summer window
FC Pacos De Ferreira v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Conference League Play-Off Leg One
Tottenham sells USMNT back Carter-Vickers to Celtic
Griezmann
Griezmann leaves Barcelona, returns to Atletico Madrid