World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.
[ STREAM LIVE: Qualifiers on Peacock ]
Qatar. That’s currently the lone team set for the 2022 World Cup, because it’s hosting the 2022 World Cup in what has been totally devoid of controversy. None at all.
[ QUALIFYING HQ: Africa | South America | CONCACAF ]
The 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.
[ QUALIFYING HQ: Europe | Oceania | Asia ]
Here’s how the 31 other nations to compete for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup qualifying is just getting interesting and there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.
Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup
CAF: None
AFC: Qatar (hosts)
CONCACAF: None
CONMEBEOL: None
OFC: None
UEFA: None
African (CAF) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.
The first round has already been staged, and the second round will not begin until May 31, 2021. It will run through Oct. 12, 2021.
The second round groups have been drawn but game dates have not been finalized.
Ten winners from the second round will be drawn into five home-and-away third round ties.
The winners of those five ties, staged Nov. 8-16, 2021, will head to Qatar.
Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti
Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea
Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia
Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi
Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda
Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola
Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia
Group H: Senegal, Rep of Congo, Namibia, Togo
Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan
Group J: Dem Rep of Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania
Wednesday Sept. 1
Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde
Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea
Senegal 2-0 Togo
Mali 1-0 Rwanda
Libya 2-1 Gabon
Egypt 1-0 Angola
Thursday Sept. 2
Kenya 0-0 Uganda
DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania
Niger 0-2 Burkina Faso
Namibia 1-1 Congo
Madagascar 0-1 Benin
Algeria 8-0 Djibouti
Morocco 2-0 Sudan
Friday Sept. 3
Mozambique vs Ivory Coast — 9am ET Friday
Zimbabwe vs South Africa — 9am ET Friday
Nigeria vs Liberia — Noon ET
Mauritania vs Zambia — Noon ET
Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea — 3pm ET
Cameroon vs Malawi– 3pm ET
Ghana vs Ethiopia — 3pm ET
Sunday Sept. 5
Rwanda vs Kenya — 9am ET
Togo vs Namibia — Noon ET
Gabon vs Egypt — 3pm ET
Monday Sept. 6
Djibouti vs Niger– 9am ET
Uganda vs Mali– 9am ET
Benin vs DR Congo — 9am ET
Liberia vs Central American Republic — Noon ET
South Africa vs Ghana — Noon ET
Guinea vs Morocco — Noon ET
Ivory Coast vs Cameroon — 3pm ET
Tuesday Sept. 7
Zambia vs Tunisia — 9am ET
Malawi vs Mozambique — 9am ET
Tanzania vs Madagascar — 9am ET
Equatorial Guinea vs Mauritania — Noon ET
Cape Verde vs Nigeria — Noon ET
Congo vs Senegal — Noon ET
Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe — Noon ET
Burkina Faso vs Algeria — 3pm ET
Angola vs Libya — 3pm ET
Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau — 3pm ET
Asian (AFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Currently in the second round of World Cup qualifying, the first-place teams from eight groups will make the third round along with four second-place teams (a fifth if hosts Qatar are among the aforementioned 12).
The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup.
The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.
Third round
Thursday Sept. 2
Japan 0-1 Oman
South Korea 0-0 Iraq
Iran 1-0 Syria
UAE 0-0 Lebanon
Australia 3-0 China
Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam
Tuesday Sept. 7
South Korea vs Lebanon — 7am ET
Vietnam vs Australia — 8am ET
China vs Japan — 11am ET
Oman vs Saudi Arabia — Noon ET
Syria vs UAE — Noon ET
Iraq vs Iran — 2pm ET
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
North and Central America’s first round of qualifying began in March, and now we know who’s qualified to join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.
Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.
Here are the first three rounds of matches
Thursday Sept. 2
Canada 1-1 Honduras
Panama 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 2-1 Jamaica
El Salvador 0-0 USMNT – RECAP & 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Sunday Sept. 5
Jamaica vs Panama — 6:05pm ET
Costa Rica vs Mexico — 7:00pm ET
El Salvador vs Honduras — 7:00pm ET
USMNT vs Canada — 8:00pm ET
Wednesday Sept. 8
Canada vs El Salvador– 7:30pm ET
Costa Rica vs Jamaica — 9:00pm ET
Panama vs Mexico — 9:05pm ET
Honduras vs Honduras — 10:05pm ET
CONMEBOL World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.
Out of all of the continental World Cup qualifying campaigns, this has to be the best.
Matchday 1
Uruguay 2-1 Chile
Paraguay 2-2 Peru
Argentina 1-0 Ecuador
Colombia 3-0 Venezuela
Brazil 5-0 Bolivia
Matchday 2
Bolivia 1-2 Argentina
Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay
Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay
Peru 2-4 Brazil
Chile 2-2 Colombia
Matchday 3
Colombia 0-3 Uruguay
Brazil 1-0 Venezuela
Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador
Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
Chile 2-0 Peru
Matchday 4
Uruguay 0-2 Brazil
Peru 0-2 Argentina
Venezuela 2-1 Chile
Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia
Ecuador 6-1 Colombia
Matchday 5 — Postponed
Colombia v Brazil
Venezuela v Ecuador
Bolivia v Peru
Argentina v Uruguay
Chile v Paraguay
Matchday 6 — Postponed to Sept. 5
Brazil v Argentina — 3pm ET Sunday
Ecuador v Chile — 5pm ET Sunday
Uruguay v Bolivia — 6pm ET Sunday
Paraguay v Colombia — 6pm ET Sunday
Peru v Venezuela — 9pm ET Sunday
Matchday 7
Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay
Peru 0-3 Colombia
Brazil 2-0 Ecuador
Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela
Argentina 1-1 Chile
Matchday 8
Colombia 2-2 Argentina
Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay
Paraguay 0-2 Brazil
Chile 1-1 Bolivia
Ecuador 1-2 Peru
Matchday 9
Bolivia 1-1 Colombia
Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay
Venezuela 1-3 Argentina
Peru 1-1 Uruguay
Chile 0-1 Brazil
Matchday 10 — Thurs Sept. 9
Uruguay v Ecuador — 6:30pm ET
Paraguay v Venezuela — 6:30pm ET
Colombia v Chile — 7pm ET
Argentina v Bolivia– 7:30pm ET
Brazil v Peru — 8:30pm ET
Matchday 11
Uruguay v Colombia — Oct. 7, 2021
Peru v Chile — Oct. 7, 2021
Venezuela v Brazil — Oct. 7, 2021
Paraguay v Argentina — Oct. 7, 2021
Ecuador v Bolivia — Oct. 7, 2021
Matchday 12
Colombia v Ecuador — Oct. 12, 2021
Brazil v Uruguay — Oct. 12, 2021
Bolivia v Paraguay — Oct. 12, 2021
Argentina v Peru — Oct. 12, 2021
Chile v Venezuela — Oct. 12, 2021
Matchday 13
Uruguay v Argentina — Nov. 11, 2021
Peru v Bolivia — Nov. 11, 2021
Brazil v Colombia — Nov. 11, 2021
Paraguay v Chile — Nov. 11, 2021
Ecuador v Venezuela — Nov. 11, 2021
Matchday 14
Colombia v Paraguay — Nov. 16, 2021
Venezuela v Peru — Nov. 16, 2021
Bolivia v Uruguay — Nov. 16, 2021
Argentina v Brazil — Nov. 16, 2021
Chile v Ecuador — Nov. 16, 2021
Matchday 15
Colombia v Peru — Jan. 27, 2022
Venezuela v Bolivia — Jan. 27, 2022
Paraguay v Uruguay — Jan. 27, 2022
Chile v Argentina — Jan. 27, 2022
Ecuador v Brazil — Jan. 27, 2022
Matchday 16
Uruguay v Venezuela — Feb. 1, 2022
Peru v Ecuador — Feb. 1, 2022
Brazil v Paraguay — Feb. 1, 2022
Bolivia v Chile — Feb. 1, 2022
Argentina v Colombia — Feb. 1, 2022
Matchday 17
Uruguay v Peru — March 24, 2022
Colombia v Bolivia — March 24, 2022
Brazil v Chile — March 24, 2022
Paraguay v Ecuador — March 24, 2022
Argentina v Venezuela — March 24, 2022
Matchday 18
Peru v Paraguay — March 29, 2022
Venezuela v Colombia — March 29, 2022
Bolivia v Brazil — March 29, 2022
Chile v Uruguay — March 29, 2022
Ecuador v Argentina — March 29, 2022
Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in June 2022.
Yet to be drawn, thanks to several postponements, OFC qualifying may begin in January 2022 with the hopes of staging enough matches to get a playoff team by June.
Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.
Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.
UEFA World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.
The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup, as this qualifying tournament is always absolutely bonkers.
Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.
The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.
March 24-25
Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan
Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
France 1-1 Ukraine
Belgium 3-1 Wales
Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Gibraltar 0-3 Norway
Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia
Malta 1-3 Russia
Slovenia 1-0 Croatia
Spain 1-1 Greece
Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland
Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Israel 0-2 Denmark
Hungary 3-3 Poland
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Germany 3-0 Iceland
Andorra 0-1 Albania
Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia
Romania 3-2 North Macedonia
England 5-0 San Marino
Sweden 1-0 Georgia
March 27-28
Russia 2-1 Slovenia
Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar
Croatia 1-0 Cyprus
Norway 0-3 Turkey
Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Belarus 4-2 Estonia
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg
Slovakia 2-2 Malta
Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
Albania 0-2 England
Georgia 1-2 Spain
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
Romania 0-1 Germany
Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Bulgaria 0-2 Italy
San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Ukraine 1-1 Finland
North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein
Israel 1-1 Scotland
Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Poland 3-0 Andorra
March 30-31
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia
Turkey 3-3 Latvia
Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia
Belgium 8-0 Belarus
Armenia 3-2 Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France
Andorra 1-4 Hungary
Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands
Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia
Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland
Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Austria 0-4 Denmark
Greece 1-1 Georgia
Croatia 3-0 Malta
Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Slovakia 2-1 Russia
San Marino 0-2 Albania
Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Moldova 1-4 Israel
Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands
Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Montenegro 0-1 Norway
Lithuania 0-2 Italy
England 2-1 Poland
Wednesday Sept. 1
Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine
Portugal 2-1 Ireland – Ronaldo breaks men’s record
France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar
Norway 1-1 Netherlands
Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel
Moldova 0-2 Austria
Denmark 2-0 Scotland
Russia 0-0 Croatia
Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan
Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia
Malta 3-0 Cyprus
Thursday Sept. 2
Georgia 0-1 Kosovo
Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus
Andorra 2-0 San Marino
Poland 4-1 Albania
Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Sweden 2-1 Spain
Iceland 0-2 Romania
Hungary 0-4 England
Saturday Sept. 4
Finland vs Kazakhstan
Ireland vs Azerbaijan
Latvia vs Norway
Serbia vs Luxembourg
Cyprus vs Russia
Slovenia vs Malta
Netherlands vs Montenegro
Faroe Islands vs Denmark
Gibraltar vs Turkey
Ukraine vs France
Israel vs Austria
Slovakia vs Croatia
Scotland vs Moldova
Sunday Sept. 5
Belarus vs Wales
Iceland vs North Macedonia
Albania vs Hungary
England vs Andorra
Bulgaria vs Lithuania
Spain vs Georgia
Germany vs Armenia
Switzerland vs Italy
San Marino vs Poland
Belgium vs Czech Republic
Romania vs Liechtenstein
Kosovo vs Greece
Tuesday Sept. 7
Azerbaijan vs Portugal
Russia vs Malta
Norway vs Gibraltar
France vs Finland
Faroe Islands vs Moldova
Montenegro vs Latvia
Slovakia vs Cyprus
Denmark vs Israel
Croatia vs Slovenia
Netherlands vs Turkey
Austria vs Scotland
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan
Ireland vs Serbia
Wednesday Sept. 8
Armenia vs Liechtenstein
Iceland vs Germany
Belarus vs Belgium
Hungary vs Andorra
North Macedonia vs Romania
Poland vs England
Albania vs San Marino
Kosovo vs Spain
Italy vs Lithuania
Northern Ireland vs Switzerland
Wales vs Estonia
Greece vs Sweden
Odds to win the 2022 World Cup (full odds by PointsBet)
Brazil +550
France +600
England +750
Italy +800
Spain +800
Germany +900
Belgium +1000
Argentina +1200
Netherlands +1600
Portugal +1600
Croatia +4000
Uruguay +4000
Colombia +5000
Chile +6000
Denmark +7000
Mexico +8000
Serbia +9000
Sweden +9000
Turkey +9000
USMNT +9000
Switzerland +12500
Austria +15000
Bosnia and Herzegovina +15000
Czech Republic +15000
Ukraine +15000
Paraguay +15000
Russia +15000
Poland +15000
Qatar +15000
Wales +15000
Algeria +20000
Australia +20000
Cameroon +20000
Bulgaria +20000
China +20000
Ecuador +20000
Egypt +20000
Ghana +20000
Greece +20000
Ivory Coast +20000
Norway +20000
Romania +20000
Iceland +20000
Japan +20000
Montenegro +20000
Morocco +20000
Nigeria +20000
Peru +20000
Republic of Ireland +20000
Romania +20000
Senegal +20000
Slovakia +20000
Slovenia +20000
South Korea +30000
Iran +30000
Israel +30000
Tunisia +30000
Northern Ireland +50000
Scotland +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Albania +50000
Canada +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Cyprus +50000
Finland +50000
Georgia +50000
Honduras +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000
South Africa +50000
Hungary +50000
Kosovo +50000
New Zealand +50000
Panama +100000
Malta +100000
Iraq +100000
India +100000
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
🇧🇷 Brazil: +550
🇫🇷 France: +600
🏴 England: +750@The2RobbiesNBC examine the early 2022 World Cup odds powered by @PointsBetUSA. pic.twitter.com/28NjaUha9k
— NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) August 30, 2021