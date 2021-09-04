Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.
With plenty of summer tournaments going on across the globe over the last month, the focus is now back on MLS as an intriguing battle in the Western and Eastern Conferences takes center stage.
The 2021 regular season officially kicked off on Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
How to watch MLS
Dates & times: Full schedule below
Stream: ESPN+
MLS schedule
Saturday, Sept. 4
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC — 7 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew — 7:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas — 8 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami — 8 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids — 10 pm ET
Friday, Sept. 10
Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC — 7 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers — 10 pm ET
Saturday, Sept. 11
Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy — 3:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United — 5 pm ET
New England Revolution vs New York City FC — 7 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United — 7 pm ET
Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew — 8 pm ET
Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC — 8 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC — 8 pm ET
Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC — 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire — 8:30 pm ET
Sunday, Sept. 12
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30 pm ET
MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet
New England Revolution +550
Seattle Sounders +550
Sporting Kansas City +650
Orlando City SC +700
Philadelphia Union +1200
Colorado Rapids +1400
Nashville SC +1400
Los Angeles FC +1800
Montreal Impact +2000
LA Galaxy +2000
Minnesota United +2000
New York City FC +2000
Real Salt Lake +3300
D.C. United +4000
Portland Timbers +4000
Atlanta United +5000
Columbus Crew +5000
San Jose Earthquakes +5000
FC Dallas +6600
New York Red Bulls +6600
