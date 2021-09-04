Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]

With plenty of summer tournaments going on across the globe over the last month, the focus is now back on MLS as an intriguing battle in the Western and Eastern Conferences takes center stage.

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off on Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]

MLS schedule

Saturday, Sept. 4

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC — 7 pm ET

Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew — 7:30 pm ET

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas — 8 pm ET

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami — 8 pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids — 10 pm ET

Friday, Sept. 10

Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC — 7 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers — 10 pm ET

Saturday, Sept. 11

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy — 3:30 pm ET

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United — 5 pm ET

New England Revolution vs New York City FC — 7 pm ET

New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United — 7 pm ET

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew — 8 pm ET

Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC — 8 pm ET

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC — 8 pm ET

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC — 8:30 pm ET

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 pm ET

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire — 8:30 pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 12

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30 pm ET

MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet

New England Revolution +550

Seattle Sounders +550

Sporting Kansas City +650

Orlando City SC +700

Philadelphia Union +1200

Colorado Rapids +1400

Nashville SC +1400

Los Angeles FC +1800

Montreal Impact +2000

LA Galaxy +2000

Minnesota United +2000

New York City FC +2000

Real Salt Lake +3300

D.C. United +4000

Portland Timbers +4000

Atlanta United +5000

Columbus Crew +5000

San Jose Earthquakes +5000

FC Dallas +6600

New York Red Bulls +6600

Follow @AndyEdMLS