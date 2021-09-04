Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tobin Heath has returned to England’s Women’s Super League in a slightly different hue of red.

The ex-Manchester United and current USWNT winger has signed with Arsenal, the WSL club announced on Friday.

Almost serial winners through 2012, Arsenal’s only won the WSL once in the last eight seasons.

Gunners stars Vivianne Miedema, Caitlin Foord, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, and Mana Iwabuchi will relish the idea of getting on the end of Heath’s play-making.

[ MORE: Women’s Super League hub ]

Arsenal opens its WSL season on Sunday with a tantalizing test from London rivals Chelsea. Watch live at 7:30 am ET on NBCSN & online via NBCSports.com.

The one you’ve all been waiting for… Welcome to The Arsenal, @TobinHeath ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 3, 2021

Heath scored four times with Man United last season in eight games, where she was joined by USWNT teammate Christen Press.

Arsenal’s women are led by Swedish manager Jonas Eidevall.

Heath has 35 USWNT goals in 117 caps and was named to FIFA’s Women’s World XI in 2020.

An electric winger with terrific vision and a remarkable bag of tricks, Heath has won three NCAA Championships, two NWSL league titles, two Olympic gold medals, and two World Cups.

Follow @NicholasMendola