Talk about starting things off with a bang.

Arsenal, sans new signing Tobin Heath, beat reigning champions Chelsea 3-2 to open the Women’s Super League season, making a statement against a team that finished nine points ahead of the North London side last season.

Elsewhere, Leicester City started life in the top flight with a loss, Man City destroyed Everton, and Manchester United started with a home win over Reading.

Arsenal 3, Chelsea 2

(Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights atop page)

This was very much the match-up of titans we wanted to see in London, with stars shining and plenty of drama between two top teams at Meadow Park.

Vivianne Miedema delivered an opening salvo in the 14th minute, but Chelsea had things level at the break through Erin Cuthbert.

Beth Mead scored two goals after halftime, the first set up by Miedema, as Arsenal opened up a 3-1 lead at the hour mark only for Cuthbert to set up Pernille Harder four minutes later to set up a tense finish.

No more goals arrived in the remaining 26 minutes, however, and Arsenal drew first blood in the chase for WSL glory.

Man City 4, Everton 0

Four different players scored goals, Olympic gold medalist Janine Beckie among them, as Man City ran through Everton by four on Sunday.

Vicky Losada, Khadija Shaw, and Stephanie Houghton also scored in the win, which saw City scored thrice between the 26th and 38th minutes at Rossett Park.

Manchester United 2, Reading 0

Ella Toone set up goals for Ona Batlle and Kirsty Hanson as United started the new season with a straightforward win at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere

Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1

Tottenham 1, Birmingham City 0

Brighton and Hove Albion 2, West Ham 0

Week 2 fixtures

West Ham vs Aston Villa, 6:30am ET Saturday

Chelsea vs Everton, 7:30am ET Sunday

Reading vs Arsenal, 9am ET Sunday

Leicester City vs Manchester United, 9am ET Sunday

Birmingham City vs Brighton and Hove Albion, 9am ET Sunday

Man City vs Tottenham, 1:45pm ET Sunday

