World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.

Qatar. That’s currently the lone team set for the 2022 World Cup, because it’s hosting the 2022 World Cup in what has been totally devoid of controversy. None at all.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Africa | South America | CONCACAF ]

The 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Europe | Oceania | Asia ]

Here’s how the 31 other nations to compete for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup qualifying is just getting interesting and there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.

Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup

CAF: None

AFC: Qatar (hosts)

CONCACAF: None

CONMEBEOL: None

OFC: None

UEFA: None

African (CAF) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.

The first round has already been staged, and the second round will not begin until May 31, 2021. It will run through Oct. 12, 2021.

The second round groups have been drawn but game dates have not been finalized.

Ten winners from the second round will be drawn into five home-and-away third round ties.

The winners of those five ties, staged Nov. 8-16, 2021, will head to Qatar.

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Rep of Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: Dem Rep of Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

Wednesday Sept. 1

Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea

Senegal 2-0 Togo

Mali 1-0 Rwanda

Libya 2-1 Gabon

Egypt 1-0 Angola

Thursday Sept. 2

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania

Niger 0-2 Burkina Faso

Namibia 1-1 Congo

Madagascar 0-1 Benin

Algeria 8-0 Djibouti

Morocco 2-0 Sudan

Friday Sept. 3

Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa

Nigeria 2-0 Liberia

Mauritania 1-2 Zambia

Tunisia 3-0 Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon 2-0 Malawi

Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia

Sunday Sept. 5

Rwanda 1-1 Kenya

Togo 0-1 Namibia

Gabon 1-1 Egypt

Monday Sept. 6

Djibouti vs Niger– 9am ET

Uganda vs Mali– 9am ET

Benin vs DR Congo — 9am ET

Liberia vs Central American Republic — Noon ET

South Africa vs Ghana — Noon ET

Guinea vs Morocco — Noon ET

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon — 3pm ET

Tuesday Sept. 7

Zambia vs Tunisia — 9am ET

Malawi vs Mozambique — 9am ET

Tanzania vs Madagascar — 9am ET

Equatorial Guinea vs Mauritania — Noon ET

Cape Verde vs Nigeria — Noon ET

Congo vs Senegal — Noon ET

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe — Noon ET

Burkina Faso vs Algeria — 3pm ET

Angola vs Libya — 3pm ET

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau — 3pm ET

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Currently in the second round of World Cup qualifying, the first-place teams from eight groups will make the third round along with four second-place teams (a fifth if hosts Qatar are among the aforementioned 12).

The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup.

The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Third round

Thursday Sept. 2

Japan 0-1 Oman

South Korea 0-0 Iraq

Iran 1-0 Syria

UAE 0-0 Lebanon

Australia 3-0 China

Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam

Tuesday Sept. 7

South Korea vs Lebanon — 7am ET

Vietnam vs Australia — 8am ET

China vs Japan — 11am ET

Oman vs Saudi Arabia — Noon ET

Syria vs UAE — Noon ET

Iraq vs Iran — 2pm ET

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

North and Central America’s first round of qualifying began in March, and now we know who’s qualified to join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.

Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.

Here are the first three rounds of matches

Thursday Sept. 2

Canada 1-1 Honduras

Panama 0-0 Costa Rica

Mexico 2-1 Jamaica

El Salvador 0-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Sunday Sept. 5

Jamaica 0-3 Panama

Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico

El Salvador 0-0 Honduras

USMNT 1-1 Canada – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Wednesday Sept. 8

Canada vs El Salvador– 7:30pm ET

Costa Rica vs Jamaica — 9:00pm ET

Panama vs Mexico — 9:05pm ET

Honduras vs Honduras — 10:05pm ET

CONMEBOL World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Out of all of the continental World Cup qualifying campaigns, this has to be the best.

Matchday 1

Uruguay 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 2-2 Peru

Argentina 1-0 Ecuador

Colombia 3-0 Venezuela

Brazil 5-0 Bolivia

Matchday 2



Bolivia 1-2 Argentina

Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay

Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay

Peru 2-4 Brazil

Chile 2-2 Colombia

Matchday 3

Colombia 0-3 Uruguay

Brazil 1-0 Venezuela

Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Chile 2-0 Peru

Matchday 4

Uruguay 0-2 Brazil

Peru 0-2 Argentina

Venezuela 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 6-1 Colombia

Matchday 5 — Postponed

Colombia v Brazil

Venezuela v Ecuador

Bolivia v Peru

Argentina v Uruguay

Chile v Paraguay

Matchday 6 — Postponed to Sept. 5

Brazil v Argentina — Suspended

Ecuador 0-0 Chile

Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia

Paraguay 1-1 Colombia

Peru 1-0 Venezuela

Matchday 7

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay

Peru 0-3 Colombia

Brazil 2-0 Ecuador

Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela

Argentina 1-1 Chile

Matchday 8

Colombia 2-2 Argentina

Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay

Paraguay 0-2 Brazil

Chile 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

Matchday 9

Bolivia 1-1 Colombia

Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay

Venezuela 1-3 Argentina

Peru 1-1 Uruguay

Chile 0-1 Brazil

Matchday 10 — Thurs Sept. 9

Uruguay v Ecuador — 6:30pm ET

Paraguay v Venezuela — 6:30pm ET

Colombia v Chile — 7pm ET

Argentina v Bolivia– 7:30pm ET

Brazil v Peru — 8:30pm ET

Matchday 11

Uruguay v Colombia — Oct. 7, 2021

Peru v Chile — Oct. 7, 2021

Venezuela v Brazil — Oct. 7, 2021

Paraguay v Argentina — Oct. 7, 2021

Ecuador v Bolivia — Oct. 7, 2021

Matchday 12

Colombia v Ecuador — Oct. 12, 2021

Brazil v Uruguay — Oct. 12, 2021

Bolivia v Paraguay — Oct. 12, 2021

Argentina v Peru — Oct. 12, 2021

Chile v Venezuela — Oct. 12, 2021

Matchday 13

Uruguay v Argentina — Nov. 11, 2021

Peru v Bolivia — Nov. 11, 2021

Brazil v Colombia — Nov. 11, 2021

Paraguay v Chile — Nov. 11, 2021

Ecuador v Venezuela — Nov. 11, 2021

Matchday 14

Colombia v Paraguay — Nov. 16, 2021

Venezuela v Peru — Nov. 16, 2021

Bolivia v Uruguay — Nov. 16, 2021

Argentina v Brazil — Nov. 16, 2021

Chile v Ecuador — Nov. 16, 2021

Matchday 15

Colombia v Peru — Jan. 27, 2022

Venezuela v Bolivia — Jan. 27, 2022

Paraguay v Uruguay — Jan. 27, 2022

Chile v Argentina — Jan. 27, 2022

Ecuador v Brazil — Jan. 27, 2022

Matchday 16

Uruguay v Venezuela — Feb. 1, 2022

Peru v Ecuador — Feb. 1, 2022

Brazil v Paraguay — Feb. 1, 2022

Bolivia v Chile — Feb. 1, 2022

Argentina v Colombia — Feb. 1, 2022

Matchday 17

Uruguay v Peru — March 24, 2022

Colombia v Bolivia — March 24, 2022

Brazil v Chile — March 24, 2022

Paraguay v Ecuador — March 24, 2022

Argentina v Venezuela — March 24, 2022

Matchday 18

Peru v Paraguay — March 29, 2022

Venezuela v Colombia — March 29, 2022

Bolivia v Brazil — March 29, 2022

Chile v Uruguay — March 29, 2022

Ecuador v Argentina — March 29, 2022

Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in June 2022.

Yet to be drawn, thanks to several postponements, OFC qualifying may begin in January 2022 with the hopes of staging enough matches to get a playoff team by June.

Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.

Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.

UEFA World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.

The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup, as this qualifying tournament is always absolutely bonkers.

Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.

The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.

March 24-25

Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan

Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland

Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

France 1-1 Ukraine

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic

Gibraltar 0-3 Norway

Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia

Malta 1-3 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

Spain 1-1 Greece

Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Israel 0-2 Denmark

Hungary 3-3 Poland

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Scotland 2-2 Austria

Germany 3-0 Iceland

Andorra 0-1 Albania

Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia

Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

England 5-0 San Marino

Sweden 1-0 Georgia

March 27-28

Russia 2-1 Slovenia

Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus

Norway 0-3 Turkey

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Belarus 4-2 Estonia

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg

Slovakia 2-2 Malta

Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Kazakhstan 0-2 France

Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Albania 0-2 England

Georgia 1-2 Spain

Armenia 2-0 Iceland

Romania 0-1 Germany

Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands

Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania

Bulgaria 0-2 Italy

San Marino 0-3 Hungary

Ukraine 1-1 Finland

North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein

Israel 1-1 Scotland

Kosovo 0-3 Sweden

Poland 3-0 Andorra

March 30-31

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Turkey 3-3 Latvia

Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia

Belgium 8-0 Belarus

Armenia 3-2 Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France

Andorra 1-4 Hungary

Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands

Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal

Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia

Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Austria 0-4 Denmark

Greece 1-1 Georgia

Croatia 3-0 Malta

Wales 1-0 Czech Republic

Slovakia 2-1 Russia

San Marino 0-2 Albania

Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan

Moldova 1-4 Israel

Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands

Spain 3-1 Kosovo

Montenegro 0-1 Norway

Lithuania 0-2 Italy

England 2-1 Poland

Wednesday Sept. 1

Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine

Portugal 2-1 Ireland – Ronaldo breaks men’s record

France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar

Norway 1-1 Netherlands

Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel

Moldova 0-2 Austria

Denmark 2-0 Scotland

Russia 0-0 Croatia

Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan

Turkey 2-2 Montenegro

Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia

Malta 3-0 Cyprus

Thursday Sept. 2

Georgia 0-1 Kosovo

Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus

Andorra 2-0 San Marino

Poland 4-1 Albania

Italy 1-1 Bulgaria

Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

Estonia 2-5 Belgium

Sweden 2-1 Spain

Iceland 0-2 Romania

Hungary 0-4 England

Saturday Sept. 4

Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan

Latvia 0-2 Norway

Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg

Cyprus 0-2 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Malta

Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark

Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey

Ukraine 1-1 France

Israel 5-2 Austria

Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

Scotland 1-0 Moldova

Sunday Sept. 5

Belarus 2-3 Wales

Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia

Albania 1-0 Hungary

England 4-0 Andorra

Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania

Spain 4-0 Georgia

Germany 6-0 Armenia

Switzerland 0-0 Italy

San Marino 1-7 Poland

Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic

Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Kosovo 1-1 Greece

Tuesday Sept. 7

Azerbaijan vs Portugal

Russia vs Malta

Norway vs Gibraltar

France vs Finland

Faroe Islands vs Moldova

Montenegro vs Latvia

Slovakia vs Cyprus

Denmark vs Israel

Croatia vs Slovenia

Netherlands vs Turkey

Austria vs Scotland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan

Ireland vs Serbia

Wednesday Sept. 8

Armenia vs Liechtenstein

Iceland vs Germany

Belarus vs Belgium

Hungary vs Andorra

North Macedonia vs Romania

Poland vs England

Albania vs San Marino

Kosovo vs Spain

Italy vs Lithuania

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland

Wales vs Estonia

Greece vs Sweden

Odds to win the 2022 World Cup (full odds by PointsBet)

Brazil +550

France +600

England +750

Italy +800

Spain +800

Germany +900

Belgium +1000

Argentina +1200

Netherlands +1600

Portugal +1600

Croatia +4000

Uruguay +4000

Colombia +5000

Chile +6000

Denmark +7000

Mexico +8000

Serbia +9000

Sweden +9000

Turkey +9000

USMNT +9000

Switzerland +12500

Austria +15000

Bosnia and Herzegovina +15000

Czech Republic +15000

Ukraine +15000

Paraguay +15000

Russia +15000

Poland +15000

Qatar +15000

Wales +15000

Algeria +20000

Australia +20000

Cameroon +20000

Bulgaria +20000

China +20000

Ecuador +20000

Egypt +20000

Ghana +20000

Greece +20000

Ivory Coast +20000

Norway +20000

Romania +20000

Iceland +20000

Japan +20000

Montenegro +20000

Morocco +20000

Nigeria +20000

Peru +20000

Republic of Ireland +20000

Romania +20000

Senegal +20000

Slovakia +20000

Slovenia +20000

South Korea +30000

Iran +30000

Israel +30000

Tunisia +30000

Northern Ireland +50000

Scotland +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Albania +50000

Canada +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Cyprus +50000

Finland +50000

Georgia +50000

Honduras +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

South Africa +50000

Hungary +50000

Kosovo +50000

New Zealand +50000

Panama +100000

Malta +100000

Iraq +100000

India +100000

🇧🇷 Brazil: +550

🇫🇷 France: +600

