Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ain’t no party like a World Cup qualifying party because a World Cup qualifying party — at least during international breaks — barely stops.

There were no Asian World Cup qualifiers to have us up very early, but soccer again carried the day throughout the world as Europe and Africa bridged the gap to South American and CONCACAF play.

Here’s what you might’ve missed Sunday on the road to Qatar 2022.

CAF World Cup qualifying

There were no major surprises in African World Cup qualifying on Sunday, especially considering that Egypt was without Mohamed Salah and then went down a man in Gabon.

But both goals came after Omar Gaber was shown his second yellow card to send Egypt down to 10 men with 20 minutes left, as Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was again held off the scoreboard.

Egypt will take four points through two matches without Salah, but could be behind Libya if the Libyans beat Angola in both nations’ second matches of Group F play.

Sunday’s results

Rwanda 1-1 Kenya

Togo 0-1 Namibia

Gabon 1-1 Egypt

UEFA World Cup qualifying

Italy drew again, this time in Switzerland, to set a new unbeaten record for national teams with its 36th-straight match without a loss.

Bukayo Saka had a goal and an assist on his return to Wembley and Jesse Lingard reminded everyone that he was really good at West Ham last season with a brace and an assist in England’s 4-0 defeat of Andorra.

Harry Kane also scored in a win about as comfortable as you’d expect upon hearing the combatants.

J Lingz double for England 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gDs41Q7RWT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 5, 2021

Also… Belgium won again.

Romelu.

Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku gets Belgium on the board early! pic.twitter.com/RcE1GujTBW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 5, 2021

Belarus 2-3 Wales

Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia

Albania 1-0 Hungary

England 4-0 Andorra

Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania

Spain 4-0 Georgia

Germany 6-0 Armenia

Switzerland 0-0 Italy

San Marino 1-7 Poland

Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic

Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Kosovo 1-1 Greece

Follow @NicholasMendola