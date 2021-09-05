Zack Steffen positive for COVID; Man City keeper to miss USMNT matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City and USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s World Cup qualifier versus Canada in Nashville and the following USMNT match in Honduras.

Steffen missed the 1-1 draw in El Salvador through injury and USMNT star Christian Pulisic also missed while returning from a positive COVID-19 test that left him unavailable for two Chelsea matches.

Steffen backs up Ederson at Man City, where the starter was not allowed to join Brazil for its World Cup qualifiers.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson has joined USMNT camp and will be available for selection along with Thursday starter Matt Turner and Nations League hero Ethan Horvath.

U.S. Soccer has confirmed that goalkeeper Zack Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the next two WCQ matches. He has been replaced on the #USMNT roster by Sean Johnson, who will be available for selection tonight. MORE: https://t.co/HmEHBuvlSs pic.twitter.com/4gEq8R0BYX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 5, 2021

