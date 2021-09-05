Zack Steffen positive for COVID; Man City keeper to miss USMNT matches

By Nicholas MendolaSep 5, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City and USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s World Cup qualifier versus Canada in Nashville and the following USMNT match in Honduras.

Steffen missed the 1-1 draw in El Salvador through injury and USMNT star Christian Pulisic also missed while returning from a positive COVID-19 test that left him unavailable for two Chelsea matches.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Canada preview ]

Steffen backs up Ederson at Man City, where the starter was not allowed to join Brazil for its World Cup qualifiers.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson has joined USMNT camp and will be available for selection along with Thursday starter Matt Turner and Nations League hero Ethan Horvath.

[ EL SALVADOR vs USMNT: Player ratings3 things learned ]

Latest transfer news

Premier League
Full list of Premier League transfers in summer window
FC Pacos De Ferreira v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Conference League Play-Off Leg One
Tottenham sells USMNT back Carter-Vickers to Celtic
Griezmann
Griezmann leaves Barcelona, returns to Atletico Madrid