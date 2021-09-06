Report: UEFA to allow away fans at Champions League, Europa comps

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UEFA is feeling okay about the coronavirus pandemic’s progress and will reportedly now allow away fans at Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League matches to start the group stages next week.

The move, of course, is subject to restrictions in the host nations and comes on the heels of Premier League clubs (mostly) stopping their players from traveling to nations on the United Kingdom’s red list of COVID-19 threats.

Very few European nations are currently on the UK’s red list, but France, Italy, Portugal, and Poland are on the amber list and could move to red with an uptick in cases. Four PL sides visit those countries in their first European away matches this month.

Here are some upcoming PL clubs away days in Europe:

Manchester United at Young Boys on Sept. 14

West Ham at Dinamo Zagreb on Sept. 16

Tottenham at Stade Rennes on Sept. 16

Man City at Paris Saint-Germain on Sept. 28

Liverpool at Porto on Sept. 28

Chelsea at Juventus on Sept. 29

Leicester City at Legia Warsaw on Sept. 30

