By Andy EdwardsSep 6, 2021, 10:55 AM EDT
The USMNT’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway after a scoreless draw in El Salcvador, with the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.

Most notably, USMNT – Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7), in a yet-to-be-determined location. We’re guessing that one will be played somewhere in the northern half of the United States, perhaps where snow is a possibility in mid-November.

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri comes a few months later (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

USMNT – 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule & scores

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Honduras — Sept. 8

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7
at Panama — Oct. 10
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12
at Jamaica — Nov. 16

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27
at Canada — Jan. 30
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2

at Mexico — March 24
vs. Panama — March 27
at Costa Rica — March 30

