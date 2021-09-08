Five Premier League clubs set to miss Brazilian stars for 5 days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FIFA looks set to bar Premier League clubs from selecting Brazilian players who were not allowed to play for the CONMEBOL nations on international duty for five days, Sky Sports reports.

That means Leeds, Chelsea, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool will be missing key pieces at the weekend and in midweek European action, if applicable.

It follows FIFA decree Article 5 that mandates clubs make players available for national team duty during international breaks.

Premier League clubs voted not to release players for matches in countries red-listed by the United Kingdom’s government. Now the following clubs are very unlikely to be able to have several stars in PL action.

Man United won’t have Fred versus Newcastle and away to Young Boys in the Champions League.

Leeds can’t use Raphinha at home to Liverpool, who will not be able to dress Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino.

Chelsea is without Thiago Silva at home to Aston Villa and versus Zenit in the Champions League.

Man City loses Ederson and Gabriel Jesus away to Leicester City.

That last one is especially interesting, as USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s positive COVID test could put longtime City backup Scott Carson between the posts for just the second time in his PL career with Man City (Carson was first choice at West Brom, Aston Villa, and Charlton in the first decade of this century, also playing in the PL as a backup with Liverpool and Leeds).

Mexico, Chile, and Paraguay also asked FIFA to stop Raul Jimenez from playing for Wolves, Francisco Sierralta with Watford, and Miguel Almiron for Newcastle.

