Mexico grabs late draw in Panama; Canada rolls El Salvador

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team needs a three-goal win over Honduras to reach the end of the international window in a top-three spot after three rounds of World Cup qualifying.

Mexico’s first stumble of World Cup qualifying was a 1-1 draw with hosts Panama on Wednesday.

Rolando Blackburn scored early for Los Canaleros but Jesus “Tecatito” Corona cleaned up a latemess in the visitors box for El Tri.

Mexico moves onto seven points while Panama has five. Canada clobbered El Salvador 3-0 to get five points, so the Yanks will sit fourth without a win by three goals or more.

How did Panama do it?

Blackburn acted quickly to slot home after Guillermo Ochoa couldn’t hold an acute-angled square pass into the six.

Panama must be considered a strong contender to grab a top-three spot, unbeaten through three of its toughest qualifiers, having drawn Costa Rica at home and beating Jamaica away.

