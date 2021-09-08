Did you know that Harry Kane is a pretty darn good finisher?
Tottenham Hotspur’s star center forward hit a wonderstrike to push England ahead of Poland, though the Three Lions failed to virtually assure its place in the World Cup thanks to a stoppage-time concession.
Damian Szymanski got between Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to nod a Robert Lewandowski cross past Jordan Pickford at the match’s final breath.
The 1-1 draw is England’s first dropped points of Group I play, but the Three Lions’ 15 points are still four points clear of Albania and five points clear of their Wednesday hosts with four matches left in qualifying. Hungary sits six points back.
Late disappointment aside, the draw will still be plenty good given England’s final fixtures: Andorra away, Hungary home, Albania home, San Marino away.
The concession came from a wild scramble that could’ve been stymied by any number of players.
Kyle Walker was turned on the right flank, Mason Mount’s attempted clearance was soft, and then three players couldn’t deal with
Harry Maguire spotted the threat of AEK Athens mid Szymanski, pointing to the Poland scorer, but Luke Shaw had another man behind him and Jack Grealish was a yard behind Szymanski.
In fact, it’s kinda easy to point right back at Maguire, but credit Poland for a big equalizer.
UEFA World Cup qualifying Weds. results
Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein
Iceland 0-4 Germany
Belarus 0-1 Belgium
Hungary 2-1 Andorra
North Macedonia 0-0 Romania
Poland 1-1 England
Albania 5-0 San Marino
Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Italy 5-0 Lithuania
Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Wales 0-0 Estonia
Greece 2-1 Sweden