Arsenal vs Norwich: 20th hosts 19th when the Gunners and Canaries, neither of whom has won a Premier League point this season, meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Not only are Arsenal without a point from their first three Premier League games, but Mikel Arteta’s side is yet to score a goal this season. Perhaps the international break arrived at just the right time for Arsenal, affording the Gunners the opportunity to regroup, reset and, effectively, restart the season. In even better news, Thomas Partey (ankle), Ben White (COVID-19), Nicolas Pepe (illness) and Eddie Nketiah (ankle) are all expected to be available for selection this weekend after missing time in recent weeks.

As for Norwich, the points have been just as hard to come by for Daniel Farke’s side, but at least they’ve scored a goal. The Canaries have, of course, conceded one more than Arsenal, leaving them with an identical -9 goal differential ahead of this weekend’s bottom-of-the-table clash.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Norwich this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Arsenal team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (illness), Sead Kolasinac (undisclosed), Takehiro Tomiyasu (work permit) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (travel restrictions), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring)

Norwich team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christos Tzolis (calf), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Bali Mumba (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-209) | Norwich (+525) | Draw (+333)

Prediction

Arteta has thus far survived consecutive defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City, but a similar result against Norwich could be the final straw. Alas, the players returning from injury will fill a few massive holes and make all the difference in the world this weekend. Arsenal 3-1 Norwich.

How to watch Arsenal vs Norwich, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

