Christian Pulisic injury: Chelsea star limps off Honduras vs USMNT

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic took a shin-to-knee hit in the United States men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying match in Honduras on Wednesday.

The Yanks and Catrachos were level at 1 when Pulisic led a foray through the heart of the Honduras third and was sent airborne by the planted leg of Honduran captain Maynor Figueroa.

Pulisic helped set up the USA goal and led the team in touches at the time of his injury.

Pulisic tried to play on after several minutes on the grass with trainers, but he was very hobbled and it was surprising that the U.S. allowed him to return to the field.

But a dribble on the side line ended with the captain falling to the ground in pain and walking off again, replaced by Cristian Roldan.

Chelsea plays Aston Villa at the weekend and then begins its Champions League campaign by meeting Zenit Saint Petersburg.

ProSoccerTalk will have USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s comments on the injury as soon as he speaks to the media.

