Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Spurs, the Premier League leaders after three games, will look to maintain the last remaining 100-percent record when they visit Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side picked up three straight 1-0 victories prior to the 2021-22 Premier League season’s first international break, but Tottenham could be without a handful of key players this weekend due, in large part, to new travel restrictions regarding players who left the United Kingdom for international duty. Center backs Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez, along with midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, are reportedly facing fines upon their return to Tottenham because they traveled to join their respective national teams against the club’s wishes. Son Heung-min also suffered a calf injury while playing for South Korea.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the season after picking up back-to-back draws just before the break. Patrick Vieira’s side was battered by Chelsea on opening day, but the Eagles bounced back to draw Brentford and West Ham United. Newly signed Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher scored both goals in the 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Michael Olise (back)

Tottenham team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (calf), Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Cristian Romero (travel restrictions), Giovani Lo Celso (travel restrictions), Davinson Sanchez (travel restrictions), Tanguy Ndombele (fitness)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+320) | Tottenham (-112) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

Even without the aforementioned quarantined and injured players, the disparity in overall quality is significant. Harry Kane is quickly approaching full fitness and sharpness after scoring a goal in three straight games for England this week, and that bodes incredibly poorly for Saturday’s opponents. Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

