Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (illness), Sead Kolasinac (undisclosed), Takehiro Tomiyasu (work permit) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (travel restrictions), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh), Ezri Konsa (knee) | OUT: Emi Buendia (travel restrictions), Emiliano Martinez (travel restrictions), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee), Keinan Davis (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (buttock) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (fitness), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Nathan Collins (undisclosed) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (ankle), N’Golo Kante (ankle), Romelu Lukaku (thigh) | OUT: Thiago Silva (FIFA five-day rule), Reece James (suspension)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Michael Olise (back)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), James Rodriguez (COVID-19), Ben Godfrey (COVID-19), Yerry Mina (undisclosed) | OUT: Fabian Delph (shoulder), Seamus Coleman (hamstring)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (COVID-19), Mateusz Klich (COVID-19) | OUT: Raphinha (FIFA five-day rule), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jannik Vestergaard (knee) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (suspension), Jonny Evans (foot), Nampalys Mendy (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Elliott (undisclosed), James Milner (knock), Takumi Minamino (thigh), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Alisson (FIFA five-day rule), Fabinho (FIFA five-day rule), Roberto Firmino (hamstring)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Phil Foden (ankle), Aymeric Laporte (undisclosed), Zack Steffen (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (FIFA five-day rule), Ederson (FIFA five-day rule), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (undisclosed), Dean Henderson (COVID-19), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Fred (FIFA five-day rule), Alex Telles (ankle), Scott McTominay (groin)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Karl Darlow (COVID-19), Isaac Hayden (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Miguel Almiron (FIFA five-day rule), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Elliott Anderson (hip)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christos Tzolis (calf), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Bali Mumba (knee)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Shane Long (COVID-19) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf), Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (calf), Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Cristian Romero (travel restrictions), Giovani Lo Celso (travel restrictions), Davinson Sanchez (travel restrictions), Tanguy Ndombele (fitness)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Ben Foster (thigh) | OUT: Kiko Femenia (undisclosed), Francisco Sierralta (FIFA five-day rule)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee) | OUT: Kurt Zouma (undisclosed)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (FIFA five-day rule), Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

