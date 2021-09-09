Premier League odds for the fourth matchweek season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is here and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams coping with players coming back late from international duty.
The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 4 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Leicester City v. Manchester City, Leeds v. Liverpool and Chelsea v. Aston Villa taking center stage.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Arsenal 3-1 Norwich City
Leicester City 1-3 Man City
Man United 4-0 Newcastle United
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham
Southampton 1-2 West Ham
Brentford 1-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
Leeds 2-3 Liverpool
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Watford 2-1 Wolves
Everton 1-2 Burnley
PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Saturday, September 11: (+320) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-112). Draw: +235
Saturday, September 11: (+185) Southampton v. West Ham (+140). Draw: +235
Saturday, September 11: (-200) Arsenal v. Norwich City (+525). Draw: +325
Saturday, September 11: (+450) Leicester City v. Man City (-176). Draw: +300
Saturday, September 11: (-556) Man United v. Newcastle United (+1300). Draw: +575
Saturday, September 11: (+180) Brentford v. Brighton (+165). Draw: +205
Saturday, September 11: (+230) Watford v. Wolves (+125). Draw: +215
Saturday, September 11: (-400) Chelsea v. Aston Villa (+1000). Draw: +450
Sunday, September 12: (+325) Leeds v. Liverpool (-134). Draw: +290
Monday, September 13: (-139) Everton v. Burnley (+380). Draw: +260