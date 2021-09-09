Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the fourth matchweek season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is here and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams coping with players coming back late from international duty.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 4 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Leicester City v. Manchester City, Leeds v. Liverpool and Chelsea v. Aston Villa taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Norwich City

Leicester City 1-3 Man City

Man United 4-0 Newcastle United

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham

Southampton 1-2 West Ham

Brentford 1-1 Brighton

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

Leeds 2-3 Liverpool

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 2-1 Wolves

Everton 1-2 Burnley

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, September 11: (+320) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-112). Draw: +235

Saturday, September 11: (+185) Southampton v. West Ham (+140). Draw: +235

Saturday, September 11: (-200) Arsenal v. Norwich City (+525). Draw: +325

Saturday, September 11: (+450) Leicester City v. Man City (-176). Draw: +300

Saturday, September 11: (-556) Man United v. Newcastle United (+1300). Draw: +575

Saturday, September 11: (+180) Brentford v. Brighton (+165). Draw: +205

Saturday, September 11: (+230) Watford v. Wolves (+125). Draw: +215

Saturday, September 11: (-400) Chelsea v. Aston Villa (+1000). Draw: +450

Sunday, September 12: (+325) Leeds v. Liverpool (-134). Draw: +290

Monday, September 13: (-139) Everton v. Burnley (+380). Draw: +260

