Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.

[ STREAM LIVE: Qualifiers on Peacock ]

Qatar. That’s currently the lone team set for the 2022 World Cup, because it’s hosting the 2022 World Cup in what has been totally devoid of controversy. None at all.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Africa | South America | CONCACAF ]

The 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Europe | Oceania | Asia ]

Here’s how the 31 other nations to compete for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup qualifying is just getting interesting and there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.

How to watch USMNT and CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, TUDN

Wednesday Sept. 8

Canada vs El Salvador– 7:30pm ET – NBC’s Telemundo Deportes App

Costa Rica vs Jamaica — 9:00pm ET – NBC’s Telemundo Deportes App

Panama vs Mexico — 8:05pm ET – NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo

Honduras vs USMNT — 10:30pm ET – NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo

Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup

CAF: None

AFC: Qatar (hosts)

CONCACAF: None

CONMEBEOL: None

OFC: None

UEFA: None

African (CAF) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.

The first round has already been staged, and the second round will not begin until May 31, 2021. It will run through Oct. 12, 2021.

The second round groups have been drawn but game dates have not been finalized.

Ten winners from the second round will be drawn into five home-and-away third round ties.

The winners of those five ties, staged Nov. 8-16, 2021, will head to Qatar.

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Rep of Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: Dem Rep of Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

Wednesday Sept. 1

Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea

Senegal 2-0 Togo

Mali 1-0 Rwanda

Libya 2-1 Gabon

Egypt 1-0 Angola

Thursday Sept. 2

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania

Niger 0-2 Burkina Faso

Namibia 1-1 Congo

Madagascar 0-1 Benin

Algeria 8-0 Djibouti

Morocco 2-0 Sudan

Friday Sept. 3

Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa

Nigeria 2-0 Liberia

Mauritania 1-2 Zambia

Tunisia 3-0 Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon 2-0 Malawi

Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia

Sunday Sept. 5

Rwanda 1-1 Kenya

Togo 0-1 Namibia

Gabon 1-1 Egypt

Monday Sept. 6

Djibouti 2-4 Niger

Uganda 0-0 Mali

Benin 1-1 DR Congo

Liberia 1-0 Central American Republic

South Africa 1-0 Ghana

Guinea vs Morocco — postponed

Ivory Coast 2-1 Cameroon — 3pm ET

Tuesday Sept. 7

Zambia 0-2 Tunisia

Malawi 1-0 Mozambique

Tanzania 3-2 Madagascar

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Mauritania

Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria

Republic of Congo 1-3 Senegal

Ethiopia 1-0 Zimbabwe

Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria

Angola 0-1 Libya

Sudan 2-4 Guinea-Bissau

October 6

Niger vs Algeria

Burkina Faso vs Djibouti

Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea

Cape Verde vs Liberia

Mozambique vs Cameroon

Libya vs Egypt

Gabon vs Angola

Namibia vs Senegal

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

Ivory Coast vs Malawi

Guinea vs Sudan

Madagascar vs Democratic Republic of Congo

Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco

Benin vs Tanzania

Central African Republic vs Nigeria

Mauritania vs Tunisia

Uganda vs Rwanda

Rep of Congo vs Togo

October 10

Algeria vs Niger

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso

Tunisia vs Mauritania

Mali vs Kenya

Cameroon vs Mozambique

Rwanda vs Uganda

Egypt vs Libya

Ethiopia vs South Africa

Ghana vs Zimbabwe

Equatorial Guinea vs Zambia

Nigeria vs Central African Republic

Liberia vs Cape Verde

Togo vs Rep of Congo

Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau

Dem Rep of Congo vs Madagascar

Sudan vs Guinea

Angola vs Gabon

Malawi vs Ivory Coast

Senegal vs Namibia

Tanzania vs Benin

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Currently in the second round of World Cup qualifying, the first-place teams from eight groups will make the third round along with four second-place teams (a fifth if hosts Qatar are among the aforementioned 12).

The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup.

The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Third round

Thursday Sept. 2

Japan 0-1 Oman

South Korea 0-0 Iraq

Iran 1-0 Syria

UAE 0-0 Lebanon

Australia 3-0 China

Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam

Tuesday Sept. 7

South Korea 1-0 Lebanon

Vietnam 0-1 Australia

China 0-1 Japan

Oman 0-1 Saudi Arabia

Syria 1-1 UAE

Iraq 0-3 Iran

October 7

Japan vs Saudi Arabia

Lebanon vs Iraq

Syria vs South Korea

Iran vs UAE

Vietnam vs China

Oman vs Australia

October 12

China vs Saudi Arabia

Vietnam vs Oman

Lebanon vs Syria

Australia vs Japan

South Korea vs Iran

Iraq vs UAE

November 11

Iran vs Lebanon

UAE vs South Korea

Oman vs China

Saudi Arabia vs Australia

Japan vs Vietnam

Syria vs Iraq

November 16

UAE vs Lebanon

Japan vs Oman

Iran vs Syria

Australia vs China

Saudi Arabia vs Vietnamm

South Korea vs Iraq

January 27, 2022

Vietnam vs Australia

South Korea vs Lebanon

Syria vs UAE

Iraq vs Iran

China vs Japan

Oman vs Saudi Arabia

February 1, 2022

Saudi Arabia vs Japan

UAE vs Iran

South Korea vs Syria

Iraq vs Lebanon

Australia vs Oman

China vs Vietnam

March 24, 2022

Japan vs Australia

Syria vs Lebanon

Saudi Arabia vs China

UAE vs Iraq

Oman vs Vietnam

Iran vs South Korea

March 29, 2022

Lebanon vs Iran

South Korea v UAE

Australia vs Saudi Arabia

Iraq vs Syria

China vs Oman

Vietnam vs Japan

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

North and Central America’s first round of qualifying began in March, and now we know who’s qualified to join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.

Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.

Here are the first three rounds of matches

Thursday Sept. 2

Canada 1-1 Honduras

Panama 0-0 Costa Rica

Mexico 2-1 Jamaica

El Salvador 0-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Sunday Sept. 5

Jamaica 0-3 Panama

Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico

El Salvador 0-0 Honduras

USMNT 1-1 Canada – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Wednesday Sept. 8

Canada 3-0 El Salvador

Costa Rica 1-1 Jamaica

Panama 1-1 Mexico – RECAP

Honduras 1-4 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

October 7

Jamaica vs USMNT — 7:30pm ET

Costa Rica vs Honduras

Canada vs Mexico

Panama vs El Salvador

October 10

El Salvador vs Costa Rica

Canada vs Jamaica

Honduras vs Mexico

USMNT vs Panama — 9:05pm ET

October 13

Costa Rica vs USMNT — 7pm ET

Panama vs Canada

Jamaica vs Honduras

Mexico vs El Salvador

November 12

Mexico vs USMNT

Costa Rica vs Canada

Panama vs Honduras

Jamaica vs El Salvador

November 16

El Salvador vs Panama

Honduras vs Costa Rica

Mexico vs Canada

USMNT vs Jamaica

January 27, 2022

Panama vs Costa Rica

Mexico vs Jamaica

El Salvador vs USMNT

Canada vs Honduras

January 30, 2022

Jamaica vs Panama

Costa Rica vs Mexico

El Salvador vs Honduras

USMNT vs Canada

February 2, 2022

Honduras vs USMNT

Costa Rica vs Jamaica

Panama vs Mexico

Canada vs El Salvador

March 24, 2022

Honduras vs Panama

El Salvador vs Jamaica

USMNT vs Mexico

Canada vs Costa Rica

March 27, 2022

Costa Rica vs El Salvador

Jamaica vs Canada

Panama vs USMNT

Mexico vs Hondura

March 30, 2022

Canada vs Panama

USMNT vs Costa Rica

El Salvador vs Mexico

Honduras vs Jamaica

CONMEBOL World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.

Out of all of the continental World Cup qualifying campaigns, this has to be the best.

Matchday 1

Uruguay 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 2-2 Peru

Argentina 1-0 Ecuador

Colombia 3-0 Venezuela

Brazil 5-0 Bolivia

Matchday 2



Bolivia 1-2 Argentina

Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay

Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay

Peru 2-4 Brazil

Chile 2-2 Colombia

Matchday 3

Colombia 0-3 Uruguay

Brazil 1-0 Venezuela

Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Chile 2-0 Peru

Matchday 4

Uruguay 0-2 Brazil

Peru 0-2 Argentina

Venezuela 2-1 Chile

Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 6-1 Colombia

Matchday 5 — Postponed

Colombia v Brazil

Venezuela v Ecuador

Bolivia v Peru

Argentina v Uruguay

Chile v Paraguay

Matchday 6 — Postponed to Sept. 5

Brazil v Argentina — Suspended

Ecuador 0-0 Chile

Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia

Paraguay 1-1 Colombia

Peru 1-0 Venezuela

Matchday 7

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay

Peru 0-3 Colombia

Brazil 2-0 Ecuador

Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela

Argentina 1-1 Chile

Matchday 8

Colombia 2-2 Argentina

Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay

Paraguay 0-2 Brazil

Chile 1-1 Bolivia

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

Matchday 9

Bolivia 1-1 Colombia

Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay

Venezuela 1-3 Argentina

Peru 1-1 Uruguay

Chile 0-1 Brazil

Matchday 10 — Thurs Sept. 9

Uruguay v Ecuador — 6:30pm ET

Paraguay v Venezuela — 6:30pm ET

Colombia v Chile — 7pm ET

Argentina v Bolivia– 7:30pm ET

Brazil v Peru — 8:30pm ET

Matchday 11

Uruguay v Colombia — Oct. 7, 2021

Peru v Chile — Oct. 7, 2021

Venezuela v Brazil — Oct. 7, 2021

Paraguay v Argentina — Oct. 7, 2021

Ecuador v Bolivia — Oct. 7, 2021

Matchday 12

Colombia v Ecuador — Oct. 12, 2021

Brazil v Uruguay — Oct. 12, 2021

Bolivia v Paraguay — Oct. 12, 2021

Argentina v Peru — Oct. 12, 2021

Chile v Venezuela — Oct. 12, 2021

Matchday 13

Uruguay v Argentina — Nov. 11, 2021

Peru v Bolivia — Nov. 11, 2021

Brazil v Colombia — Nov. 11, 2021

Paraguay v Chile — Nov. 11, 2021

Ecuador v Venezuela — Nov. 11, 2021

Matchday 14

Colombia v Paraguay — Nov. 16, 2021

Venezuela v Peru — Nov. 16, 2021

Bolivia v Uruguay — Nov. 16, 2021

Argentina v Brazil — Nov. 16, 2021

Chile v Ecuador — Nov. 16, 2021

Matchday 15

Colombia v Peru — Jan. 27, 2022

Venezuela v Bolivia — Jan. 27, 2022

Paraguay v Uruguay — Jan. 27, 2022

Chile v Argentina — Jan. 27, 2022

Ecuador v Brazil — Jan. 27, 2022

Matchday 16

Uruguay v Venezuela — Feb. 1, 2022

Peru v Ecuador — Feb. 1, 2022

Brazil v Paraguay — Feb. 1, 2022

Bolivia v Chile — Feb. 1, 2022

Argentina v Colombia — Feb. 1, 2022

Matchday 17

Uruguay v Peru — March 24, 2022

Colombia v Bolivia — March 24, 2022

Brazil v Chile — March 24, 2022

Paraguay v Ecuador — March 24, 2022

Argentina v Venezuela — March 24, 2022

Matchday 18

Peru v Paraguay — March 29, 2022

Venezuela v Colombia — March 29, 2022

Bolivia v Brazil — March 29, 2022

Chile v Uruguay — March 29, 2022

Ecuador v Argentina — March 29, 2022

Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in June 2022.

Yet to be drawn, thanks to several postponements, OFC qualifying may begin in January 2022 with the hopes of staging enough matches to get a playoff team by June.

Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.

Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.

UEFA World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)

Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.

The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup, as this qualifying tournament is always absolutely bonkers.

Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.

The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.

March 24-25

Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan

Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland

Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

France 1-1 Ukraine

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic

Gibraltar 0-3 Norway

Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia

Malta 1-3 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

Spain 1-1 Greece

Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Israel 0-2 Denmark

Hungary 3-3 Poland

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Scotland 2-2 Austria

Germany 3-0 Iceland

Andorra 0-1 Albania

Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia

Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

England 5-0 San Marino

Sweden 1-0 Georgia

March 27-28

Russia 2-1 Slovenia

Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus

Norway 0-3 Turkey

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Belarus 4-2 Estonia

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg

Slovakia 2-2 Malta

Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Kazakhstan 0-2 France

Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Albania 0-2 England

Georgia 1-2 Spain

Armenia 2-0 Iceland

Romania 0-1 Germany

Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands

Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania

Bulgaria 0-2 Italy

San Marino 0-3 Hungary

Ukraine 1-1 Finland

North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein

Israel 1-1 Scotland

Kosovo 0-3 Sweden

Poland 3-0 Andorra

March 30-31

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Turkey 3-3 Latvia

Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia

Belgium 8-0 Belarus

Armenia 3-2 Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France

Andorra 1-4 Hungary

Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands

Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal

Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia

Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Austria 0-4 Denmark

Greece 1-1 Georgia

Croatia 3-0 Malta

Wales 1-0 Czech Republic

Slovakia 2-1 Russia

San Marino 0-2 Albania

Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan

Moldova 1-4 Israel

Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands

Spain 3-1 Kosovo

Montenegro 0-1 Norway

Lithuania 0-2 Italy

England 2-1 Poland

Wednesday Sept. 1

Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine

Portugal 2-1 Ireland – Ronaldo breaks men’s record

France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar

Norway 1-1 Netherlands

Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel

Moldova 0-2 Austria

Denmark 2-0 Scotland

Russia 0-0 Croatia

Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan

Turkey 2-2 Montenegro

Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia

Malta 3-0 Cyprus

Thursday Sept. 2

Georgia 0-1 Kosovo

Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus

Andorra 2-0 San Marino

Poland 4-1 Albania

Italy 1-1 Bulgaria

Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

Estonia 2-5 Belgium

Sweden 2-1 Spain

Iceland 0-2 Romania

Hungary 0-4 England

Saturday Sept. 4

Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan

Latvia 0-2 Norway

Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg

Cyprus 0-2 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Malta

Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark

Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey

Ukraine 1-1 France

Israel 5-2 Austria

Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

Scotland 1-0 Moldova

Sunday Sept. 5

Belarus 2-3 Wales

Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia

Albania 1-0 Hungary

England 4-0 Andorra

Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania

Spain 4-0 Georgia

Germany 6-0 Armenia

Switzerland 0-0 Italy

San Marino 1-7 Poland

Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic

Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Kosovo 1-1 Greece

Tuesday Sept. 7

Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal

Russia 2-0 Malta

Norway 5-1 Gibraltar

France 2-0 Finland

Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova

Montenegro 0-0 Latvia

Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus

Denmark 5-0 Israel

Croatia 3-0 Slovenia

Netherlands 6-1 Turkey

Austria 0-1 Scotland

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan

Ireland 1-1 Serbia

Wednesday Sept. 8

Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein

Iceland 0-4 Germany

Belarus 0-1 Belgium

Hungary 2-1 Andorra

North Macedonia 0-0 Romania

Poland 1-1 England

Albania 5-0 San Marino

Kosovo 0-2 Spain

Italy 5-0 Lithuania

Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland

Wales 0-0 Estonia

Greece 2-1 Sweden

Friday, October 8

Czech Republic vs Wales

Estonia vs Belarus

Gibraltar vs Montenegro

Latvia vs Netherlands

Turkey vs Norway

Cyprus vs Croatia

Malta vs Slovenia

Russia vs Slovakia

Germany vs Romania

Iceland vs Armenia

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia

Saturday, October 9

Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg vs Serbia

Georgia vs Greece

Sweden vs Kosovo

Lithuania vs Bulgaria

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Finland vs Ukraine

Scotland vs Israel

Faroe Islands vs Austria

Moldova vs Denmark

Andorra vs England

Hungary vs Albania

Poland vs San Marino

Monday, October 11

Belarus vs Czech Republic

Estonia vs Wales

Latvia vs Turkey

Netherlands vs Gibraltar

Norway vs Montenegro

Croatia vs Slovakia

Cyprus vs Malta

Slovenia vs Russia

Iceland vs Liechtenstein

North Macedonia vs Germany

Romania vs Armenia

Tuesday, October 12

Portugal vs Luxembourg

Serbia vs Azerbaijan

Kosovo vs Georgia

Sweden vs Greece

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland

Lithuania vs Switzerland

Kazakhstan vs Finland

Ukraine vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Denmark vs Austria

Faroe Islands vs Scotland

Israel vs Moldova

Albania vs Poland

England vs Hungary

San Marino vs Andorra

Thursday, November 11

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal

Georgia vs Sweden

Greece vs Spain

Russia vs Cyprus

Malta vs Croatia

Slovakia vs Slovenia

Armenia vs North Macedonia

Germany vs Liechtenstein

Romania vs Iceland

Friday, November 12

Italy vs Switzerland

Northern Ireland vs Lithuania

Austria vs Israel

Denmark vs Faroe Islands

Moldova vs Scotland

Andorra vs Poland

England vs Albania

Hungary vs San Marino

Saturday, November 13

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

France vs Kazakhstan

Norway vs Latvia

Turkey vs Gibraltar

Montenegro vs Netherlands

Belgium vs Estonia

Wales vs Belarus

Sunday, November 14

Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland

Portugal vs Serbia

Greece vs Kosovo

Spain vs Sweden

Croatia vs Russia

Malta vs Slovakia

Slovenia vs Cyprus

Armenia vs Germany

Liechtenstein vs Romania

North Macedonia vs Iceland

Monday, November 15

Northern Ireland vs Italy

Switzerland vs Bulgaria

Austria vs Moldova

Israel vs Faroe Islands

Scotland vs Denmark

Albania vs Andorra

Poland vs Hungary

San Marino vs England

Tuesday, November 16

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Finland vs France

Czech Republic vs Estonia

Wales vs Belgium

Gibraltar vs Latvia

Montenegro vs Turkey

Netherlands vs Norway

Follow @NicholasMendola

Odds to win the 2022 World Cup (full odds by PointsBet)

Brazil +550

France +600

England +750

Italy +800

Spain +800

Germany +900

Belgium +1000

Argentina +1200

Netherlands +1600

Portugal +1600

Croatia +4000

Uruguay +4000

Colombia +5000

Chile +6000

Denmark +7000

Mexico +8000

Serbia +9000

Sweden +9000

Turkey +9000

USMNT +9000

Switzerland +12500

Austria +15000

Bosnia and Herzegovina +15000

Czech Republic +15000

Ukraine +15000

Paraguay +15000

Russia +15000

Poland +15000

Qatar +15000

Wales +15000

Algeria +20000

Australia +20000

Cameroon +20000

Bulgaria +20000

China +20000

Ecuador +20000

Egypt +20000

Ghana +20000

Greece +20000

Ivory Coast +20000

Norway +20000

Romania +20000

Iceland +20000

Japan +20000

Montenegro +20000

Morocco +20000

Nigeria +20000

Peru +20000

Republic of Ireland +20000

Romania +20000

Senegal +20000

Slovakia +20000

Slovenia +20000

South Korea +30000

Iran +30000

Israel +30000

Tunisia +30000

Northern Ireland +50000

Scotland +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Albania +50000

Canada +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Cyprus +50000

Finland +50000

Georgia +50000

Honduras +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

South Africa +50000

Hungary +50000

Kosovo +50000

New Zealand +50000

Panama +100000

Malta +100000

Iraq +100000

India +100000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

🇧🇷 Brazil: +550

🇫🇷 France: +600

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England: +750@The2RobbiesNBC examine the early 2022 World Cup odds powered by @PointsBetUSA. pic.twitter.com/28NjaUha9k — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) August 30, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola