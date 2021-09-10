Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford vs Brighton: The newly promoted Bees will try to remain unbeaten in the Premier League when they host the Seagulls at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

BRENTFORD vs BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

Brentford began life in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the 2021-22 season’s curtain-raiser. Thomas Frank’s side followed that up with back-to-back draws with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa to give them five points from their first three games — 12.5 of the way to the proverbially magic 40-point mark.

Brighton, meanwhile, won their first two games against Burnley and Watford before a 2-0 defeat to Everton before the recent international break. Neal Maupay has scored twice already, as the Seagulls begin to turn last season’s favorable chance creation numbers into goal production.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Brentford team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (buttock) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (fitness), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brentford (+180) | Brighton (+165) | Draw (+205)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Brentford don’t take many risks defensively, which presents a familiar challenge for Brighton: break down a lower-table side that sits deep without over-extending yourself to be stung on the counter-attack. Ivan Toney’s hold-up play and powerful finishing around the penalty area will make him a nightmare for Brighton’s backline. Brentford 2-1 Brighton.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS