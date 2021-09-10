Christian Pulisic injury update: USMNT star to miss Villa, Zenit matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s good news for USMNT fans and not ideal news for Chelsea supporters when it comes to the health of Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said that Pulisic arriving hobbled from United States duty and will be missing for about 10 days, ruling him out for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa and next week’s Champions League opener against Zenit St. Petersburg.

“Christian came yesterday on crutches,” Tuchel said, via Football.London. “He has an ankle injury with about ten days.”

Tuchel said N’Golo Kante will miss the Villa game but should be back for the Zenit game. He is urging FIFA to address the amount of games played in international windows.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter had described the injury that a clearly in-pain Pulisic tried to play through in the win over Honduras as “slight” and this follows that description.

As Joe Prince-Wright pointed out during ProSoccerTalk unfiltered this week, it’s not one of the muscular injuries that has cost Pulisic so many games over the years.

The USMNT will not have to wait long for its next World Cup qualifiers but even a 10-14 day layoff should be enough for him to play a significant role versus Jamaica (Oct. 7), at Panama (Oct. 10), and home to Costa Rica (Oct. 13).

