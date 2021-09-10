Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United vs Newcastle

It comes as no surprise that a fit, rested, and trained Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Manchester United ‘re-debut’ this weekend against Newcastle United (start time 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The superstar striker was suspended for Portugal’s third World Cup qualifier of September and thus joined his Manchester United teammates for training all week.

[ MORE: Man United – Newcastle preview, odds, link ]

Ronaldo rejoined the Old Trafford at the end of the transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the 36-year-old will certainly play a role against the Magpies.

And reading between the lines, it seems quite likely that a start will be in the offing.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“He’s been good,” Solskjaer said. “Of course, we’ve followed his career from afar since he left here. I think everyone’s very, very happy to have him back. He can speak for himself but he seems happy to be back as well. The mood’s been very good, working well and we’re looking forward to Saturday. “He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here. He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure.”

Solskjaer praised Ronaldo’s work ethic and says that the player has always trained very well going back to when the two were teammates at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian boss also notes that Ronaldo brings a particular bag of talents not currently in the squad.

“Everyone evolves and develops throughout their career,” Solskjaer said. “Cristiano is a different player to one who left but he’s in such good nick still and he will be looking in the next few years to play as much as he can, to score as many goals as he can, he’s a threat from direct set-plays himself, but also to be on the end of crosses and he’s adding something extra. … We don’t have his skill-set in the team, the mix of his. No one has, really. He is one of the best players that’s ever played the game.”

Whether Ronaldo is a player who can deliver a title to Old Trafford is one thing, but it sure seems likely he’ll deliver for Manchester United against a wobbly Newcastle United on Saturday, doesn’t it?

