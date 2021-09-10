Southampton vs West Ham: The Hammers will try to stay unbeaten to start the 2021-22 Premier League season, while Saints seek their first win when the two sides meet at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

SOUTHAMPTON vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

West Ham sit 2nd in the Premier League table with seven points from their first three games, though they do so with a bit of a sour taste left in their mouth. Last time out, David Moyes’ men coughed up a pair of leads and settled for a disappointing draw with struggling Crystal Palace. It was the first time the Hammers dropped points this season, but the unsatisfied mood perfectly illustrates the change of mentality and expectations in east London after a 6th-place finish last season.

Southampton were comfortably beaten by Everton on opening day, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side bounced back with a pair of draws against Manchester United and Newcastle United before the recent international break.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Southampton team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Shane Long (COVID-19) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf), Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

West Ham team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee) | OUT: Kurt Zouma (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+185) | West Ham (+135) | Draw (+245)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Though unbeaten, West Ham are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and have been anything but defensively robust, as the world has come to expect from Moyes-coached teams. With a week off (for some players) and increasingly good health, West Ham will have made the necessary adjustments for the weekend. Southampton 0-2 West Ham.

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS