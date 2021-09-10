As we mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we remember how the USMNT played a role in giving American sports fans a national team to support in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

The USMNT played in their first game post 9/11 on Oct. 7, as they were the first national sports team to represent the U.S. following the terrorist attacks.

On a picturesque fall day in Foxboro, Massachusetts there was a strong sense of pride, patriotism and resilience on and off the pitch as the USMNT hosted Jamaica in a key World Cup qualifier.

The stakes were high as a defeat would have seen the U.S. eliminated from World Cup qualifying, but the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-1 and other results went their way to seal qualification to the 2002 World Cup, as Joe Max-Moore scored twice to send the USMNT through on an emotional day.

And on that same day, the national TV broadcast of that USA v Jamaica game was cut as ABC had live coverage of the invasion of Afghanistan, which also began on Oct. 7.

USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, who was captain that day, explained that emotions were running high as players, staff and fans were fully aware of what being the first team to represent the USA post-9/11 meant.