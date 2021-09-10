USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule

By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT
0 Comments

The USMNT’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with two draws and a win through three matches, and the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.

[ VIDEO: Berhalter announces USMNT roster for first 2022 World Cup qualifiers ]

Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7), at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

We’re guessing that one will be played somewhere in the northern half of the United States, perhaps where snow is a possibility in mid-November.

[ MORE: Richards, Hoppe, Carter-Vickers make Deadline Day transfers ]

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri comes a few months later (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

USMNT – 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule & scores

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7
at Panama — Oct. 10
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12
at Jamaica — Nov. 16

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27
at Canada — Jan. 30
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2

at Mexico — March 24
vs. Panama — March 27
at Costa Rica — March 30

More USMNT news

Weston McKennie
McKennie to start for Juventus after being sent home from USMNT camp
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic injury update: USMNT star to miss Villa, Zenit matches
USMNT
Remembering USMNT’s emotional World Cup qualification post 9/11

Follow @AndyEdMLS