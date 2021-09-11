Brentford vs Brighton score: Seagulls controlling their fate this season

Brentford vs Brighton score: Maybe it’s the wisdom of years in the same system. Maybe there’s a Samson-like effect produced by Graham Potter’s magnificent beard.

Whatever it is, Brighton and Hove Albion has found the finish and good fortune that’s been evading its advanced stats the past few seasons, beating Brentford 1-0 in London on Saturday.

The Seagulls worked for it, a late Leandro Trossard goal giving them nine points through four matches, while Brentford loses for the first time this season to stay in 10th with five points.

Alexis Mac Allister set up the goal for Brighton, who now looks to a big test from Leicester and some League Cup action against Swansea (after beating Cardiff City a few weeks ago).

WATCH BRENTFORD vs BRIGHTON FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Three things we learned from Brentford vs Brighton

1. Playing the game in front of them: Yes Brighton’s lost the toughest match on their schedule so far and that wasn’t super tough in the form of a good Everton still learning Rafa Benitez’s system and at the Amex. But they’ve now beaten Burnley and Brentford away in addition to a win at home to Watford. Leicester City is next and there is Man City and Liverpool back-to-back in late October, but the fixture list lines up fairly well for Potter’s men to make cup runs and sit on the periphery of the top seven. Don’t be surprised if they finish higher, even after selling Ben White.

2. Brighton’s bread and butter was up in the middle: Yves Bissouma is the Seagulls most important player, but Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk look very good at center back and Adam Lallana has joined Trossard in navigating the tricky portion of the pitch. Duffy looks reborn after a tough season on loan to Celtic, and this all comes with Solly March and Danny Welbeck fit to participate but surely not at 100 percent.

3. Ivan Toney a bright spot: The finish wasn’t there for the Bees’ electric striker, but it’s going to be impossible for Brentford to keep a hold of him for too long if he continues to adapt to the Premier League with very little worry. He’s very much the player Newcastle bought on potential a few years ago but quit on too early. Wow.

Man of the Match: Yves Bissoma

If there was a Premier League Best XI for four weeks, there’s no doubt he’s arguing for a place in the center of the park with Paul Pogba, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and whoever else you want to insert in the discussion.

Follow @NicholasMendola