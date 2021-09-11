Bayern Munich’s quest for an astonishing 10th straight Bundesliga title with Julian Nagelsmann’s quest to start life In Bavaria with yet another Bayern title somewhat spoiled by 18-year-old American defender Joe Scally and Gladbach.
Now the rest of Germany has kicked off the 2021-22 schedule with renewed hope that they can be the ones to spoil Bayern’s party.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]
The 2021-22 Bundesliga schedule is rolling and it will not end until Saturday, May 14, when Bayern Munich take on Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig visit Arminia Bielefeld, and Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin.
The title race should be decided among three of those sides, but keep an eye out for a surprise entrant that comes out of the starting blocks red-hot.
Click here for match odds on the Bundesliga and beyond from our official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
Final 2020-21 Bundesliga standings, table
2021-22 Bundesliga schedule, fixture list
Matchday 1
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich
Arminia Bielefeld 0-0 Freiburg
Augsburg 0-4 Hoffenheim
Stuttgart 5-1 Greuther Fuerth
Union Berlin 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg 1-0 Bochum
Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 1-0 RB Leipzig
Koln 3-1 Hertha Berlin
Matchday 2
RB Leipzig 4-0 Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Augsburg
Greuther Furth 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld
Bochum 2-0 Mainz
Hertha Berlin 1-2 Wolfsburg
Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v Union Berlin — 9:30am ET Sunday
Bayern Munich v Koln — 11:30am ET Sunday
Matchday 3
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Hoffenheim
Koln 2-1 Bochum
Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Augsburg 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Mainz 3-0 Greuther Fuerth
Stuttgart 2-3 Freiburg
Bayern Munich 5-0 Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig
Matchday 4
Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin 0-0 Augsburg
Freiburg 1-1 Koln
Greuther Furth 0-2 Wolfsburg
Hoffenheim 0-2 Mainz
RB Leipzig 1-4 Bayern Munich
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart — 9:30am ET Sunday
Bochum vs Hertha Berlin — 11:30am ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld — 1:30pm ET Sept. 12
How to watch, stream Bundesliga in the USA
How to watch: ESPN
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com
Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-19
Hertha Berlin v Greuther Furth
Bayern Munich v Bochum
Augsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Mainz v Freiburg
Arminia v Hoffenheim
Koln v RB Leipzig
Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin
Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Matchday 6 — Sept. 24-26
Greuther Furth v Bayern Munich
Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg
Union Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln
Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund
Bochum v Stuttgart
Freiburg v Augsburg
Matchday 7 — Oct. 1-3
Koln v Greuther Furth
Hertha Berlin v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
RB Leipzig v Bochum
Mainz v Union Berlin
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer Leverkusen