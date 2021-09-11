Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mateo Kovacic scored a goal and assisted Romelu Lukaku’s first Chelsea goal at Stamford Bridge as the Blues beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday.

Lukaku scored another in stoppage time after Cesar Azpilicueta’s nutmeg of a very poor Tyrone Mings to complete the score line.

Chelsea joins Manchester United on a Premier League-best 10 points through four matches. Liverpool and Everton could join them with wins on Sunday.

Villa wasn’t poor by any means but an early Lukaku finish and later Tyrone Mings howler of a giveaway means they’ve lost twice to go with a win and a draw.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa final score, stats, results

Score: Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0

Goals: Lukaku 2 (15′, 90’+3), Kovacic (49′)

Shots: Aston Villa 18, Chelsea 12

Shots on target: Aston Villa 6, Chelsea 4

Possession: Chelsea 57%, Aston Villa 43%

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Aston Villa

1. Immense Mendy weathers Villa storm: Chelsea led 1-0 through Lukaku when Villa seized control of the game for a solid 15-20 minutes. The Blues needed their shot stopper to deliver and Mendy made some strong plays including a tremendous, highlight-reel save worthy of the European champion. And he was well-positioned to catch a Ezri Konsa header off a corner kick that could’ve drastically altered the trajectory of the final 17-18 minutes.

2. Lukaku’s completes vision: Romelu Lukaku first signed at Stamford Bridge at the age of 18, and he would’ve never imagined that his visions of scoring goals for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would take 3,687 days. That’s 10 years, one month, and three days for one of the best goal scorers in Europe, who has 67 goals for Belgium, 17 for West Brom, 64 for Inter Milan, 42 for Manchester United, 87 for Everton, and 41 for Anderlecht. Now he has two in Chelsea blue, this one at their hallowed ground.

For the first time in his career – Romelu Lukaku SCORES at Stamford Bridge! #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/TC0bBxRbwj — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 11, 2021

3. Watkins, Traore, Bailey flash potential: On another day, more relevant perhaps against another goalkeeper, Villa would’ve gotten a goal or three from Stamford Bridge. John McGinn was very good and the Villans were very good producing set piece danger. Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, and Leon Bailey showed the different dimensions they can bring to an attack and we all know what Danny Ings can do even if he wasn’t at his best on Saturday. The Villans were one bit of finishing and a Tyrone Mings error from 1-1 at worst.

Man of the Match: Mateo Kovacic

Scored and starred in the middle of the park despite a middling-at-best debut from partner Saul Niguez. Assisted Lukaku’s goal and showed a terrific range of passing in the win.

Follow @NicholasMendola