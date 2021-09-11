Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham did not go as expected as the Eagles beat 10-man Spurs and Patrick Vieira is off and running.

Second half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard (two) did the damage for Palace, as they made the most of Japhet Tanganga being sent off early in the second half.

The win is Palace’s first under Vieira, as they have five points on the season. Tottenham have nine points, as their perfect start to the season is over and Nuno Espirito Santo has plenty of work to do.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham score

Goals scored: Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0 (Zaha 76′, Edouard 84′, 92′)

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 4, Tottenham 1

Shots: Crystal Palace 18, Tottenham 2

Possession: Crystal Palace 62, Tottenham 38

Three things we learned from Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

1. Spurs’ defensive depth pushed to the limits: After losing Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez due to quarantine restrictions as they defied the club and went to World Cup qualifying in South America, the last thing Nuno Espirito Santo needed was more center back problems. That is what he got. Eric Dier was injured early on after being put in trouble by Hugo Lloris and Japhet Tanganga was then sent off for showing a lack of maturity as he committed two quick fouls. Spurs ended the game with Ben Davies and Joe Rodon at center back and their lack of center back options was shown up badly.

2. Vieira off and running at Palace: Even without the late penalty kick and Edouard goal to win the game, Palace deserved to win this. They looked more dangerous throughout, and Vieira has his first win as Palace boss and the Eagles are off and running for the season. They had high energy and they’ve been better consistently in all four games so far this season. New signings Edouard, Andersen and Guehi look like being huge additions for Palace.

3. Harry Kane isolated: This kind of performance, and result, is probably why Harry Kane wanted to leave Tottenham this summer. The England striker hardly had a kick and with Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn missing, the Spurs striker had no real service. Kane showed his quality on international duty but he just didn’t get the chance to replicate that on his return to Spurs, as it was a very poor display from back to front.

Man of the Match: Wilfried Zaha – The winger caused so many problems, rattled a few cages and scored the opener.

After a lively start, Tottenham were dealt a blow as Eric Dier came off injured and was replaced by Joe Rodon.

Dier was injured when Hugo Lloris put him under a pressure with a poor ball out from the back.

Conor Gallagher whipped a free kick well over as clear-cut chances were tough to come by for both teams.

Wilfried Zaha had a shot deflected wide as Palace had a few chances before half time, with Zaha setting up Gallagher but Lloris saved from close range.

In the second half Spurs were a lot brighter as Lucas Moura had a shot on target after a mazy dribble, but Vicente Guaita saved easily.

The game opened up as a combination of Sergio Reguilon and Rodon blocked Gallagher’s shot.

Things got spicy in the second half as Wilfried Zaha raised his hands to push Japhet Tanganga after a late tackle from the Tottenham youngster. He was booked for that challenge, then moments later he was sent off.

Tanganga lunged in to a tackle on Jordan Ayew and dispute his protests, he was shown a second yellow card and Tottenham were down to the bare bones at center back.

In the final stages of the game Palace threw all the could at Spurs, who had the likes of Dele Alli back defending and blocking.

Reguilon then did superbly to clear off his own line, but Spurs then conceded a penalty kick as substitute Ben Davies blocked Gallagher’s cross with his arm.

Zaha slammed home the spot kick to send Palace’s fans wild. Palace’s new signing Odsonne Edouard then scored within 30 seconds of his Eagles debut, as the French striker had a low shot deflect into the bottom corner.

Edouard then scored another in stoppage time to cap off an incredible debut, as Palace’s new striker is off the mark in style.

