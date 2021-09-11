Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking for a game of contrasting styles, Leicester City vs Manchester City was it and Bernardo Silva was the hero for Pep Guardiola’s silky side.

The Portuguese playmaker struck in the second half to seal a third-straight win for Man City, and they had several chances to win by a more comfortable scoreline.

That said, Leicester were dangerous on the counter as Jamie Vardy had a goal disallowed for offside, Harvey Barnes clipped the bar and Ademola Lookman was denied.

All of that added up to a big statement win for Manchester City, as their defensive solidity is back.

Leicester City vs Manchester City final score

Goals scored: Leicester City 0, Manchester City 1 (Silva, 62′)

Shots on target: Leicester City 1, Manchester City 8

Shots: Leicester City 6, Manchester City 25

Possession: Leicester City 39, Manchester City 61

Three things we learned from Leicester City vs Manchester City

1. City too slick: This was Pep Guardiola ball at its best. Sharp passing, clever movement and bamboozling runs saw Man City dominate this game. They should have won by more and this was a statement of how good they can be. Leicester are a fine side but Man City made them look very ordinary.

2. Counter attacking Foxes cause problems: Even though Man City dominated the stats (which they do most weeks) Leicester were a real threat and created some big chances. Brendan Rodgers was missing several key defenders, and maybe that explains why Leicester couldn’t quite build up rom the back like they usually do as they’ve become a more possession-based side in recent years. Instead, they reverted to playing on the counter and Jamie Vardy caused problems. Perhaps the Foxes will revert to a different style, especially against the big boys, this season.

3. Grealish gathering steam: The England international looks like he’s played for Man City forever. He has slotted in very nicely and he is replicating his Aston Villa form, but now in a Man City shirt. This kind of display is exactly what Pep Guardiola wanted when he signed Grealish.

Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva – Scored the winner but he was buzzing around everywhere, causing problems and always a threat. Looked fired up.

The hosts started well as Kasper Schmeichel saved from Gabriel Jesus, then Jannik Vestergaard made two big blocks.

At the other end Leicester were dangerous on the counter as Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi went close.

In an open, entertaining game, Ilkay Gunodgan’s shot was blocked and Kasper Schmeichel denied Bernardo Silva with a fine save.

City continued to lay siege to the Leicester goal but Vestergaard, and others, made block after block.

At the start of the second half Leicester started well, as Vardy crossed for Barnes but his header hit the crossbar.

Vardy then thought he had given Leicester the lead as he rounded Ederson and finished, but he was just offside as VAR was used and the goal disallowed.

Man City made the most of that reprieve as they took the lead through Bernardo Silva. Jack Grealish was the creator and a shot on goal deflected into the path of Silva, who finished calmly to put Man City ahead.

Ederson denied new Leicester loan signing Ademola Lookman on his debut, as the Brazilian goalkeeper came up huge in a one-on-one situation.

Fernandinho had a big chance which came and went, but in the end Manchester City held on pretty comfortably.

