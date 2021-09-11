The reaction from Pep Guardiola after Manchester City beat Leicester City was upbeat, as the Spanish coach loved what he saw from his side.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Bernardo Silva was the hero with his second half goal and City created so many chances, dominated most of the game and have made it three wins on the spin in the Premier League, and three clean sheets too.

Guardiola admitted that City had to ride their luck as Leicester were dangerous on the counter attack, but overall their play was majestic as Bernando Silva and Jack Grealish pulled the strings and the tempo of the game.

The only criticism? City should have won by more and perhaps Guardiola is dropping yet another hint about trying to bring in a new striker in upcoming transfer windows after failing to land Harry Kane this summer.

Anyway, here’s what Guardiola had to say.

Pep Guardiola reaction after Man City’s big win at Leicester

Guardiola spoke with our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, and it’s clear to see he was absolutely delighted with the win at Leicester City.

But Manchester City’s boss believes they have to become more ruthless in the final third

“Excellent. We played really well from the first minute. After the international break, you always have doubts. We were a high level again for three weeks in a row. We had many chances and could have scored more goals. This is a step we still need to take,” Guardiola said.

A hint at wanting to sign a central striker in the upcoming transfer window? Perhaps…

Asked about the way Leicester almost caught them on the counter a few times, Guardiola praised Kasper Schmeichel

“What can I say? The keeper is the best player of the Leicester team because we did many, many good things. You have to be patient. They are so dangerous when they attack outside so it’s difficult to control them but we did well. They put substitutions on and they drop a little bit to get the ball so we knew it, but we played really well,” Guardiola said.

Sharing is caring for Manchester City, and Guardiola is a happy man

“We score the last 11 goals from nine different players. It’s the only way to sustain our level. [Bernardo Silva] is back in the best form and mentality. He is an exceptional player and we know it,” Guardiola said.

“Of course I’m happy with the three points. Our performance was outstanding. Leicester, like the last years, have always been fighting until the end. I’m very pleased. If you are able to score or shoot, I don’t know how many, it is because you are doing very good things. Kasper Schmeichel is an incredible keeper and saves these goals.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports