Southampton vs West Ham wasn’t a classic, but both teams will be thinking they should have won it at St Mary’s as it ended goalless.

The hosts hit the post through Armando Broja, who also had a header cleared off the line, while the Hammers went close on several occasions in the second half but found Alex McCarthy in good form.

Still, a good start to the season for both as Southampton have drawn three of their four games and West Ham remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws from their first four games.

David Moyes and Ralph Hasenhuttl both looked pretty happy at the final whistle with a hard-fought point.

Southampton vs West Ham final score

Goals scored: Southampton 0, West Ham 0

Shots on target: Southampton 3, West Ham 3

Shots: Southampton 11, West Ham 13

Possession: Southampton 42, West Ham 58

Three things we learned from Southampton vs West Ham

1. Broja must start: The Albanian youngster was a real handful when he came off the bench, as he hit the post after a surging run from inside his own half on the counter, then had a header cleared off the line. He scored a late winner (a beauty, btw) for Albania v. Hungary in a World Cup qualifier last week and the Chelsea loanee is full of confidence. He looks a real talent and Adam Armstrong should start alongside him next week.

2. Frustrated Antonio loses his cool: The Premier League player of the month curse struck once again, as Antonio was sent off in stoppage time. Antonio had a frustrating outing, barely having a kick and he was shown a second yellow for a silly foul on Moussa Djenepo in the 95th minute. That will hurt West Ham for their next game. Antonio had a tough international break

3. Both teams are hard to play against: This scoreless draw summed up that both teams work so hard and whoever they play this season will not enjoy playing against them.

Man of the Match: Alex McCarthy – Pulled off some good stops in the second half to keep Southampton level.

Southampton started brightly as Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled a ball back into the six-yard box but nobody finished it off.

West Ham were dangerous on the counter as Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma caused plenty of problems.

Moussa Djenepo curled a shot towards the far corner but Craig Dawson blocked well, then Tino Livramento overhit his cross and Lukasz Fabianski almost carried the ball into his own net.

West Ham were sharp in the second half as Michail Antonio forced McCarthy into a smart stop at the near post, then Craig Dawson and Tomas Soucek somehow fail to finish a header.

Jarrod Bowen brilliantly volleyed Vladimir Coufal’s cross towards the top corner but McCarthy pushed it over.

Substitute Armando Broja led two rare Southampton counters. The first saw him try to find Elyounoussi but West Ham cleared, the second saw him race free but his low shot hit the post and bounced out.

Elyounoussi then had a shot which was deflected wide, then Broja headed towards the far corner from a corner but Declan Rice cleared brilliantly off the line.

Michail Antonio was sent off for picking up a second yellow card in stoppage time, as the Hammers and Saints had to settle for a draw in a tight, tense clash.

